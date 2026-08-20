People appear to be buying Starbucks Frappuccinos only to throw them away untouched, and one commenter called it ‘a cultural problem in America’

It appears that the latest trend in social media content creation involves purchasing Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccinos only to discard them immediately after snapping a photo. As reported by Daily Dot, this behavior has been captured in a video circulating on Reddit, specifically within the r/TikTokCringe thread, where users are documenting the growing pile of wasted drinks near the famous Pink Wall in West Hollywood.

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The video features two individuals expressing their disbelief at the sheer volume of discarded cups. You can hear one person in the clip say, “I have to document the amount of Unicorn Frappuccinoss in front of the pink wall,” as they survey the scene.

A second person joins in, noting, “They’re literally full,” before both individuals react with an “oh my god” upon seeing even more untouched drinks tossed aside. The camera work confirms their observations, panning over to show multiple cups sitting in the garbage, perfectly full and completely abandoned.

What people online are saying about the trend

This trend has ignited a firestorm of discussion regarding consumer habits and the motivations behind such actions. One commenter did not hold back, labeling the behavior as a “cultural problem in America,” and further describing it as a mix of “hyper consumerism, severe lack of accountability, and herd-like mentality that goes after whatever is popular without question.”

A similarly viral moment around food waste unfolded when a diner filmed herself eating leftover steak fat off a stranger’s abandoned plate. It is important to note that, as of now, it has not been independently verified that these specific drinks were purchased solely for photos, but the visual evidence certainly points in that direction.

This situation fits into a much larger and more concerning narrative about food waste in the United States. According to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans throw away approximately 150,000 tons of food every single day. This data, which was published in the journal PLOS ONE, covers the period between 2007 and 2014 and reveals that about 26 percent of all food in the country is wasted by consumers.

30 million acres of cropland are used just to produce food that ends up in a landfill. You might be surprised to learn that those who prioritize a healthier diet are actually the most significant contributors to this waste. Fruits and vegetables account for 39 percent of food waste, which is followed by dairy at 17 percent, meat dishes at 14 percent, and grains at 12 percent. The research points to a need for better education regarding how we prepare and store our food.

The report notes, “The current results suggest that simultaneous efforts to improve diet quality and reduce food waste may be critical. Practically, increasing consumers’ knowledge about how to prepare and store fruits and vegetables will be an essential component to reducing food waste.”

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