Philippines VP Sara Duterte said she’d have the Philippine president assassinated if she were killed, and now she’s facing arrest

A Philippine court issued an arrest order for Vice President Sara Duterte following public allegations that she threatened to have the president and two other individuals assassinated. This move marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political battle between Duterte and her primary rival, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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As reported by the NY Post, legal proceedings in the Quezon City Regional Trial Court could have massive implications for the future of the country. This is because a conviction would likely block Duterte from running for the presidency in 2028 when the current six-year term of Marcos concludes.

The charges against the vice president are reportedly rooted in a 2024 online news conference where she stated that she would have Marcos, his wife, and then-House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez killed by an assassin if she were killed herself. While she initially warned that her threat was not a joke, she later pivoted by claiming she was not threatening the president but was instead expressing concern for her own safety.

She says she was not threatening the president

These remarks triggered both a criminal investigation and serious national security concerns across the country. Legal representatives for the vice president have reportedly denied the allegations, and Duterte has since posted bail to avoid being detained while the trial moves forward. Her lawyer, Paul Lawrence Lim, reportedly released a statement saying, ‘She has no intention of evading the law and will continue to exercise all her legal remedies.’

BREAKING: A Philippine court orders the arrest of Vice-President Sara Duterte over a criminal case accusing her of threatening President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, the first lady and a former House speaker. — HIT.com (@HIT) September 4, 2026

This isn’t the first time the vice president has faced formal repercussions. Previously, the House of Representatives, which is largely controlled by allies of Marcos, reportedly voted to impeach her over these threats as well as allegations involving unexplained wealth and the misuse of confidential state funds.

The Philippine Senate began a televised trial regarding these impeachment charges in July. If she is found guilty, she faces permanent disqualification from holding any public office, which would effectively end her political career before the next election cycle.

The tension between these two political figures is a stark contrast to their 2022 election alliance. They reportedly once combined the power of two of the most formidable political dynasties in the Philippines, but that partnership has since completely fallen apart.

Their disagreement goes beyond domestic policy, as they reportedly hold very different views on global affairs. Marcos has focused on strengthening defense ties with the United States to counter aggressive actions from China in the South China Sea. Conversely, the vice president has reportedly faced criticism for failing to condemn Chinese actions against Filipino forces and fishermen.

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