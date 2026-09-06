A routine pest control visit can become uncomfortable quickly when a worker enters a home before the resident expects them to. For one Florida mother, a visit arranged through her leasing office led to an encounter she said left her feeling unsettled.

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Security camera footage shared in the post shows a pest control worker entering through the front door while the resident was home. The footage was followed by a confrontation between the woman and the worker, although the video itself does not provide audio of their exchange.

TikTok creator Airica Breen (@airicabreen) said the worker entered her home without knocking and later allegedly mocked her from outside the door. The security footage shows him inside the residence, but it does not establish what instructions he had been given before arriving.

Breen questioned why he entered without knocking

The footage shows the worker inside the residence before Breen confronted him. On-screen text accompanying the video describes the situation as a leasing office sending pest control to her home, with the worker opening the door without asking. Other text in the post alleges that he had lied about pest work he had previously done in the home and later mocked her outside the door.

@airicabreen I just want to say as a single mother it’s terrifying when a man regardless if he’s at my house to do a job to just OPEN my door without knocking American pest I just want to say thank you so much for having another crew come out to assist the situation. Shane was a TERRIBLE representation of this company. But they sure turned my feelings around! Stay safe everyone ❤️ #trending #fyp #pestcontrol #viral #staysafe ♬ original sound – Lorelei

Those claims come from Breen’s account rather than establishing exactly what instructions the worker received about entering the property, raising broader questions about privacy inside the home even when access is arranged through a landlord or leasing office. The available information also does not establish whether there had been prior notice of the visit or what arrangements existed between the leasing office, the pest control company, and the resident.

There is some relevant Florida tenant law, although it does not by itself settle what happened here. Florida law allows landlords to arrange access for workers and contractors in certain circumstances and generally requires reasonable notice for repairs, while also limiting abuse of a landlord’s right of access. The statute includes exceptions, and the available information does not establish which rules or arrangements applied to this particular pest control visit.

Breen also distinguished between the worker she identified and the company as a whole. In her TikTok caption, Breen called the worker “a TERRIBLE representation of this company,” but said the crew that came out afterward turned her feelings around. She said another crew came out afterward to assist with the situation.

The incident also prompted viewers to share their own experiences with unexpected entries by landlords or service workers. One commenter wrote, “This is precisely why my parents taught me a healthy dose of fear goes a long way,” while another claimed that a pest control worker had previously entered their home while they were in the shower.

Those comments show why a stranger inside your home can be so unsettling. Breen’s post does not provide a detailed statement from the pest control company explaining what the worker was authorized to do when he arrived.

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