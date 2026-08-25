A woman who posts on TikTok as Eva (@eva4eva___) shared a video describing what she called the scariest thing that had ever happened to her. In the caption of the clip, which has drawn 2.3 million views, 277,100 likes, and more than 2,300 comments, she wrote, “I’m so done lmao only posting this bc I’m about to leave the country #uk.”

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She stated that the incident took place in a flat she had been renting in London. According to her TikTok video, she was in bed at 3 a.m. with all the lights off and on the phone with her ex saying goodnight when she heard commotion in the hallway.

She said she dismissed the noise at first, thinking no one could be inside. Then, she claimed, someone opened her bedroom door in the pitch black, and a man she had never seen before walked in and stood in the doorway. She described him as bald and big, adding that her bed sat only about two feet from the door.

Woman details police response and her decision to leave London

In the video, she said her brain did not immediately understand what was happening, and she briefly thought it might be a neighbor. She then started screaming at the top of her lungs, but the man remained silent the entire time and did not say a single word or make a sound. She stated he stood there for 10 to 20 more seconds while they made eye contact, then slowly turned around and walked out of the room.

She said she jumped up and shut the bedroom door, which had no lock. She explained she was naked at the time because it had been a hot night. According to her account, she tried to call the police, but her hands shook so badly she could not type. Her ex told her the number was 999. She said the operator asked how she knew the man was still in the apartment and suggested she go check, which she refused.

She claimed she thought she was going to be raped and murdered. Police arrived after about 25 minutes, she said, and told her there was nothing they could really do because nothing had been stolen. They suggested the man might have been drunk and entered the wrong place.

She also stated he was not stumbling and had not turned on any lights. An image in the video showed two officers in a hallway with a pair of black flip-flops on the floor. She said she packed her things and left, vowing not to return to the flat she had planned to rent for the summer. Security concerns over automatic locks are not isolated, as a New York woman had to close her front door just in time against a stranger reaching out to stop it.

In a follow-up TikTok video, she said she moved out immediately and crashed at a friend’s place before traveling around. She declined to say where she was. She shared screenshots of two emergency calls she placed that night, one at 3:05 a.m. lasting eight minutes and another at 3:22 a.m. lasting 10 minutes. Looking at the timestamps, she stated it took the police almost 40 minutes to arrive.

She claimed officers gaslit her by saying the intruder was probably intoxicated. She said that while she was screaming, the man took another step into the room to stare at her. She noted her landlord was a woman who seemed appalled by the situation. She said she does not know how the man got in, explaining the door was supposed to lock automatically, but she had forgotten to deadbolt it.

Viewers left a range of reactions in the comments. One commenter noted that the man found the bedroom in complete darkness, writing, “Him easily finding your room in pitch darkness makes it seem like he was already familiar with the layout of your apt.” Another questioned the nature of the rental and suggested a possible security issue: “Was this an Airbnb? Sometimes people dupe the keys.”

A third shared a personal experience that closely matched the account, stating, “this happened to me also except I woke up to him pulling the blankets off me. it was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced in my life!!” One viewer pointed to the phone call as a possible factor that helped, writing, “Being on the phone with your ex might’ve saved you… cause it was a witness.”

Others criticized the police response, with one simply stating, “Police in London are a joke!” Several focused on the man’s silence and behavior while she screamed. One wrote, “The fact you screamed and he just stood there observing you. Yea girl, change your locks and get cameras. Also get a doorbell camera of your building allows it. And pay attention to your surroundings. This prob wasn’t this guy’s first time around you.”

Another offered a broader warning: “Rule of thumb: If someone breaks into your house during the day they are after your stuff. If someone breaks in at night they are after you. Please protect yourself!!” Intrusions can happen even in seemingly safe places, like when a New York Airbnb host showed up unannounced at a woman’s door.

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