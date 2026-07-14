New York woman closed her front door just in time, but Ring footage shows a stranger reaching out to stop it from shutting

Ring camera footage shows a New York woman closing her front door just before a stranger reaches out toward it, in what she and others online described as a possible break-in attempt, as reported by The Nerd Stash. The clip was originally posted on Instagram before being shared further on X.

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The footage captures the woman walking into her apartment and pushing the door closed behind her. In that same instant, a man darts toward the entryway and stretches his arm out, seemingly trying to wedge the door open before it latches. She gets it shut just in time, keeping him from making it inside. He hangs around outside for a bit, staring at the door and glancing down at his phone, before eventually walking off.

Viewers pointed out that the situation could have gone very differently, noting that the woman’s child was reportedly waiting just inside the apartment when she arrived home. Several commenters said a distracted moment with the child could have easily delayed her enough for the man to get through the door. Being approached or followed by a stranger has become a recurring safety concern shared online, including a Chicago woman who described being cornered against a pole downtown before managing to get away.

What police say about this exact scenario

The NYPD has previously warned that some suspects follow potential victims home before attempting to force entry once the front door is unlocked or opened. Officers recommend staying alert to your surroundings while approaching your residence, avoiding distractions during entry, and calling 911 immediately if you suspect someone has followed you rather than assuming it’s a coincidence. Burglary in New York City has actually been trending downward.

This happened inside an apartment building in the Bronx.



Via "newyorkcityaudit" on IG. pic.twitter.com/YRQVGjPmU3 — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) July 12, 2026

It fell 15.8 percent year to date as of mid-2026 compared to the same period the year before, reaching its lowest level since 2019, according to NYPD data. Video doorbells and Ring-style cameras have become an increasingly common way for residents to document and deter these kinds of incidents. Police departments across the country, including the NYPD, have noted that footage from these devices is frequently used to help identify suspects after similar attempted entries.

Reactions to the video were strong. Some viewers called for the man to be identified and prosecuted, with one writing, “Find him, arrest him, deport him after he does his time in prison.” Others focused on practical advice, including one commenter who wrote, “Don’t hold your building door for anyone. I don’t care how rude it looks. Never.” Several women shared their own personal safety habits in response to the clip.

One wrote, “I’m always aware of my surroundings. I don’t live in an apartment building. I know my neighbors & they know me. I know vehicles, I watch, I’m not obsessive but always aware. Most important, if something or someone doesn’t look right I trust my judgement. I never open a door if someone rings the bell without looking first. Ring cameras are next, I rent so I have to be sure I can install.”

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