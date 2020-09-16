PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Going Up Tomorrow At Select Retailers

The ongoing game of chicken between Sony and Microsoft finally ended last week after the leak of the Xbox Series S and its price, which led to Microsoft having their big blowout with reveals of the price and release date for both the Series X and Series S. Sony followed that up by announcing their plans for an event that was held today to do the same for the PlayStation 5. Following the price and release date reveal at the event, people have been wondering when pre-orders for the system will go up and we now have that answer.

During the event, Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 will retail for $499.99, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will retail for $399.99. Both of these will be releasing on November 12, which is now less than two months away.

The official PlayStation Twitter account followed up this event by posting that “PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.” Select retailers likely means the big ones like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, etc, so this is going to be the big time to get your pre-order in.

While this came courtesy of the official PlayStation Twitter, Geoff Keighley also tweeted that “Note: I am hearing some retailers may make inventory available today as well. Stay tuned.” As a result, you probably want to keep an eye out for anything to drop today, as it is possible some retailers may get the jump on others here.