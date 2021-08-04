Sony Financial Report Led By PlayStation Amid Strong Demand

Sony published today, the Financial Results related to the first quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30, 2021, revealing the balance earned by the company in the said time, in all of their segments. And among the many values present, one stood out, since, according to the documents, the PlayStation 5 passed the milestone of 10 total million units sold, with 2.3 million units sold, while the PlayStation 4 reached the groundbreaking total of 116.4 million units sold, with 500 thousand units sold between April and June of 2021, the months featured in the document.

In the report, it was also revealed that a total of 63.6 million PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games were sold during the quarter. With featured, among them, 10.5 million first-party titles, which are the games developed by the company’s developing studios, like The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Demon Souls, among many others.

You can check out the full reports here, and here, as they were revealed by Sony, as well as the highlights focused on the values related to the company’s Games and Network segment here, in a post by user ArmGunar on ResetEra.

The PlayStation 5 was released on November 12 on 2020, in two versions, a Digital Only and a Standart One. The PlayStation 4 was first released in November 2013 in most countries, and in February 2014 in Japan. Later on, the PlayStation 4 Slim was released in September 2016, and an enhanced version of the console, the PlayStation 4 Pro, was released in November 2016.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2021