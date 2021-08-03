Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3 Details – It’s all about Sword and Shield’s Galar Region

Many Pokémon GO players, including ourselves, assumed that the Ultra Unlock Part 3 bonus would be Arceus or something similar. However, it seems like Niantic is ready to jump ahead a few generations with the event instead focusing on Sword and Shield’s Galar Region. This includes its two Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta, which will appear in five-star Legendary raids. The Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event kicks off on august 20th, so here’s all the details we have so far.

Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield Details

It seems that Hoopa is back. The Legendary Pokémon that caused mischief during GO Fest 2021, bringing back every Legendary raid boss that had previously been released, has returned and is bring a bunch of Galar Region Pokémon with him. Let’s break down everything we currently know by answering the most common questions about Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield.

When is Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield

The event begins on Friday, August 20th at 10am local time and will continue for just about a week and a half. It will end on Tuesday, August 31st at 8pm. During these days you’ll have a bunch of new features to enjoy, along with bonuses, and newly introduced Pokémon, including some new shiny Pokémon. Let’s break it all down.

What are the Ultra Unlock Part 3 Bonuses and Features

Here’s everything we currently know about that will be happening during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event.

Zacian and Zamazenta available in five-star Legendary raids

Skwovet, Wooloo, Galarian Darumaka, and Trubbish will be more common in the wild

New Shiny Pokémon Galarian Meowth Galarian Farfetch’d Galarian Weezing Galarian Stunfisk

7km Egg Pool Galarian Meowth Galarian Ponyta Galarian Slowpoke Galarian Farfetch’d Galarian Zigzagoon Galarian Darumaka Galarian Stunfisk

Event-exclusive Timed Research

Event-exclusive Field Research Rewards Skwovet, Wooloo, and Falinks encounters

New avatar items

New Gift stickers

New Raid Bosses Week 1 – August 20th to the 26th Galarian Slowpoke Galarian Farfetch’d Unown U Galarian Zigzagoon Galarian Weezing Lapras Falinks Zacian Mega Beedrill Week 2 – August 26th to September 1st Galarian Meowth Galarian Ponyta Unown U Galarian Darumaka Snorlax Galarian Stunfisk Falinks Zamazenta Mega Pidgeot



And that’s all of the currently available Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield details. Be sure to check back closer to the event for more, including guides for how best to take advantage of all of these bonuses.

