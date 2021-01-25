PS5 Version of Ghost of Tsushima Could Be In The Works

When the PS5 first launched, one of the PS4 games that would be receiving an update to take advantage of the new hardware was Ghost of Tsushima. The critically acclaimed title acted as one of the last major games made exclusively for the PS4. Sony and its other studios are now focusing their attention on releasing games for PS5 while also delivering them on PS4 for the next few years. For Ghost of Tsushima, the PS5 allows the game to load faster than ever before, supports haptic feedback for the Dual Sense controller, and now runs at 60 Frames-Per-Second, as opposed to the original cap of 30 FPS.

It seems that Sony will be doing much more with one of its more successful new IPs if a recent developer’s LinkedIn Account is to be believed. Video/Cinematic Creative Director Dave Molloy mentioned in his about section that they were working on Ghost of Tsushima on the PS5. While the original description was taken down, screencaps of the original text was not, which you can see below:

This has made many speculating that Ghost of Tsushima will be getting a full-on upgrade, though it is possible that Molloy could’ve been referring to the sequel that is development . Either way, it’s all but confirmed that Sucker Punch has something in the works for Ghost of Tsushima on next-gen systems.

Ghost of Tsushima was released on July 17, 2021, exclusively for PS4. The game went on to sell over five million copies by the end of November 2020.