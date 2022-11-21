PSA: Decoy Grenade Increases Your Score Per Minute in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 features many Tactical and Lethal equipment options for almost every situation. Players can pick from standard grenades to Tear Gas and Shock Sticks, but one unexpected option has been causing an interesting effect, according to some Reddit users.

On November 20, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit shared a surprising fact about a Tactical equipment option that many users underestimate. According to the Reddit user, Decoy Grenades increase players’ score per minute in Modern Warfare 2.

According to the user, he used the same technique in Modern Warfare 2019 on Rust to complete the game’s Battle Pass. The user also stated that score per minute affects players’ lobbies the same as their K/Ds, so they should be careful when using this new tactic.

Decoy Grenades in Modern Warfare 2 should be carefully used because if players start using it in every match, eventually, they will get thrown into high SBMM matches with high-skill players. Harming their experience by getting destroyed by players with a higher K/D and skill.

Many players are still engaging in the Reddit post, sharing their opinions on the matter, and some are sharing tips to earn more XP in their matches and help level up weapons faster. A user even stated that XP earned from using the Decoy Grenade also counts towards weapon XP, so players should consider using it in their next matches.

Modern Warfare 2 players are discovering all kinds of things about the game, and they are barely a few days into season one, so it’s a matter of time until they find something else that changes the game’s meta and players’ gameplay.

Modern Warfare 2 players should consider using this method when they are close to leveling up their favorite weapons. Sometimes players need all the XP they can get when maxing out their favorite weapon.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022