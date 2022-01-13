Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft Montreal’s latest tactical shooter is coming soon, and the developers are releasing pre-install data, file size, and PC hardware requirements for when the game launches on January 20th. After numerous delays across the last several years, the spinoff of their 2015 hit Rainbow Six Siege (our review here) will finally be playable for fans worldwide. Below is any information available at this time on how players can get right into the action when the game releases.

At Long Last

Rainbow Six Extraction was originally meant to release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but the game appears to have shrugged off its delays and is also coming out into a new console generation, meaning home console gamers fortunate enough to own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X will get to experience a notable performance boost while previous generation gamers will still receive plenty accommodation, including cross-play support. Naturally, PC gamers’ mileage will vary depending upon whether they meet the minimum hardware requirements, or perhaps how far they can exceed them. Fans who are eager to get into this game after the long wait have taken to pre-installing the game on their devices of choice, and the final installed file size will vary depending on what they choose to play on.

Size Matters if Measured in Gigabytes

Rainbow Six Extraction: Pre-Install file sizes for the following consoles:

PC : 85 GB minimum (+96 GB HD Textures)

: 85 GB minimum (+96 GB HD Textures) PS4 : TBD

: TBD PS5 : TBD

: TBD Xbox One : TBD

: TBD Xbox Series S : TBD

: TBD Xbox Series X: 46.63 GB

This is the most current information available at the time, more download sizes will be added as updates become available.

Can Your Rig Run It?

As provided by Ubisoft, here are the hardware specifications:

Minimum requirements (1080p)

Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.2 GHz, or better

RAM 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Video card AMD R9 290X (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), or better

Hard drive 85 GB available storage

DirectX version DirectX 11 Recommended requirements (1080p)

Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz, Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0 GHz, or better

RAM 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Video card AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB), or better

Hard drive 85 GB available storage

DirectX version DirectX 11 In addition to the game releasing on January 20th, Xbox players will be pleased to hear this will be a Day One Release on Xbox Game Pass. Players everywhere who pre-installed can expect to play at midnight.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2022