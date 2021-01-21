Resident Evil Village Multiplayer Mode Appears To Have Leaked

Resident Evil as a franchise has been in a renaissance ever since the release of Resident Evil VII four years ago. Since then, we got the Game of the Year 2019 candidate with Resident Evil 2 and the not quite as good, but still enjoyable Resident Evil 3. We knew a followup to VII was coming at some point and that finally came to fruition last year with the announcement of Resident Evil Village, which evidently is going to have some sort of multiplayer component.

This information comes from a leak by Humble Bundle, which was found by @Edward_Outcast on Twitter, for the game ahead of the big Resident Evil Showcase stream that is scheduled for later today. In this leak, it mentions that the pack includes not only Resident Evil Village, but something known as Resident Evil Re:Verse.

We normally would have no idea what this actually is and could have just guessed that maybe it was a multiplayer aspect to the game. However, there was a bit more information that lended credence to this being multiplayer focused. In this information from Humble Bundle, it stated that

“Details of the operational period for Resident Evil Re:Verse, including commencement of availability and any potential announcements relating to the end of service, can be found on the official website. https://www.residentevil.com/reverse/

Please note that, depending on the timing of your purchase of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse may already no longer be available, and/or the title may become available through other means in the future.”

Based on the wording of this information, it sounds like Re:Verse has some sort of online service component that will eventually end. That is all we know at this point, but we likely will find out more during the Resident Evil Showcase stream later today.