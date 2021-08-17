Rocket League to get a 120 FPS Mode on PS5, Ratchet & Clank Cosmetics Announced

Today, Psyonix Studios, the developers of Rocket League, officially revealed, on the game’s official site, as well as on its social media channels, that the game will get, on August 18, a new series of PlayStation exclusive items, based on Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank franchise, and a new Video Quality setting on the PlayStation 5, allowing players to play the game on 120 FPS.

You can check out the description of the two new graphic modes, Quality, and Performance, below, as they are described on Rocket League’s official site:

Quality:

4K checkerboard resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better

4K capable display required to experience 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K

Performance:

Game runs at 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI runs in 4K checkerboard

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688×1512

HDR and 120 FPS require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable

According to the game’s official site, all players that log in into Rocket League on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, will receive the new Ratchet & Clank Punk Decal, a Negatron Collider Boost, a Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper for free.

You can play Rocket League right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2021