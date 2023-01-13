Season: A Letter to the Future Looks to Use PlayStation 5’s Features in Interesting Ways

Season: A Letter to the Future is an upcoming PlayStation exclusive indie from Scavengers Studio that looks to maximize its time with the DualSense controller. Now that we know the release date and more, we can get excited about getting hands-on with Season. Here is every way Season: A Letter to the Future looks to use PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

How Will Season: A Letter to the Future Utilize the PlayStation 5?

In a new PlayStation blog post, several details about Season’s gameplay and PlayStation 5 integration were revealed. Since the premise of Season is all about mystery, discovery, and change, the DualSense looks to capture that will haptics, adaptive triggers, 3D audio, and more.

Scavengers Studio’s Creative Director, Kevin Sullivan, said that the theme of senses truly came alive because of the features offered on the PlayStation 5 DualSense.

For example, players will be able to feel the resistance and effort it takes to bike up a hike with the adaptive triggers. As you bike over different types of terrain, the haptic feedback will help you feel the change. Of course, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will be used in other areas of the game, like in the click of a camera or the tap of raindrops.

Since sound is a major component of Season, the Tempest 3D AudioTech is put to good use. At times, the main character will close their eyes which will black out the screen. In those moments, you’ll be able to inspect the sounds in closer detail. Music is found through the world itself — in the radio, the bird songs, the wind against grass — all of which you’ll be able to breathe in as you play through Season on PlayStation 5.

We can’t wait to try out Season: A Letter to the Future. The world looks gorgeous, the story seems tender, and the immersion is palpable.

Season: A Letter to the Future will be available on January 31, 2023, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023