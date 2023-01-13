Season: A Letter to the Future: Release Date, Trailers, Everything We Know

Season: A Letter to the Future is an upcoming PlayStation exclusive that looks to capture the perfect balance between western storytelling and slice-of-life anime vibes. From the poetic feeling of seasons ending to exploring an open world on your bike, Season: A Letter to the Future is an indie to keep an eye on. Here is everything we know about Season: A Letter to the Future.

Season: A Letter to the Future Release Date

We know that Season: A Letter of the Future is releasing on January 31, 2023. Fittingly, Season, a game all about figuring out the mystery behind why seasons change and what is happening to the people in the game, is set to release at the end of a season.

Season: A Letter to the Future Trailer and Gameplay

We have had a taste of what Season: A Letter to the Future is previous PlayStation showcases, but with the release date approaching like a bike going downhill, we are getting more trailers and hints at what the gameplay will be like. Here is a new story trailer for Season: A Letter to the Future:

Thanks to a new PlayStation blog article from Kevin Sullivan, the Creative Director of Scavengers Studio who is developing Season, we know a little bit more about how Season will feel to play. According to the article, you’ll be exploring a big, mysterious world on your bike, recording sounds and taking photos, and making choices with the people you talk to which will change how Season ends.

Is Season: A Letter to the Future PlayStation Exclusive?

Though this was already spoiled at the top of this article, Season: A Letter to the Future is a PlayStation exclusive. Luckily, you’ll be able to play the game on current- and last-gen consoles.

That is everything we know about Season: A Letter to the Future so far. Be sure to check back in with us for updates as the official release date gets closer.

Season: A Letter to the Future will be available on January 31, 2023, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023