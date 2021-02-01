Sonic Prime Is SEGA’s New 3D Animated Series

Sonic the Hedgehog will be getting a brand new animated series that will be airing on Netflix. The series is confirmed to be named Sonic Prime and will be premiering in 2022. NXOnNetflix tweeted out that SEGA will not be the only party involved. Both WildBrain Ltd. and Man of Action Entertainment will also be collaborating on this new project. Each studio has their own hit shows that they’ve worked on before. WildBrain has worked on Degrassi, Caillou, and Teletubbies. Man of Action has worked on more teenager focused shows such as Ben 10 and Generator Rex. It’ll be interesting to see how these two companies work with SEGA to produce their new show. The Sonic the Hedgehog official twitter account also replied to the post, further confirming it’s legitimacy.

Yes, it's true! SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 1, 2021

Sonic’s most recent animated show was Sonic Boom that had it’s final episode debut on November 18th, 2017. Sonic Boom was based on it’s game counterpart, and was also more positively received. Meanwhile, no game named Sonic Prime exists in SEGA’s current library. This is purely speculation, but since it has been 3 years since the last mainline game, Sonic Forces, this may be SEGA hinting at what the next installment will be called. No information on Sonic Prime exists other than the fact that it is purely confirmed and who will be involved in it’s production. If there is one thing to say about it however, the logo for it is pretty cool.