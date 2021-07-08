Sony State of Play: Nine Minutes of Deathloop PlayStation Gameplay

This year’s Sony PlayStation State of Play showed only a handful of games in the brief 30 minute presentation, but the main game they showcased was Deathloop, from Arkane Studios, the developers who gave us the amazing Dishonored games.

In the gameplay footage, we got to see 9 minutes in which the main character Colt tries to kill one of 9 villains in the game – Visionary Alexis “The Wolf” Dorsey.

A mix of Dishonored and Groundhog Day

Deathloop certainly seems interesting and is a mix of Dishonored and the movie Groundhog Day. In combat, we will have a couple of skills that we will be able to use like teleporting, resurrecting after death etc. We will also be able to carry weapons through when we die eventually. And yes, the game has really strong Rougelike vibes, because when we die – we start over, but there is one very interesting feature – Juliana. She is one of the Visionaries and she will be able to be controlled by other players who will be able to join in the middle of the mission and hunt us down. Of course, that doesn’t mean we’ll just be scared of other players, but supposedly her AI is pretty dangerous and we’ll have to be on our toes every time we hear her coming.

We got a chance to sit down with Arkane a few weeks back for an in-depth look at Deathloop. Head over to our full preview of Deathloop for more details on the game.

Other games that got announced today were Death Stranding Directors Cut, we got to see a little bit more of Sifu, Lost Judgment had a lengthy trailer, and more.