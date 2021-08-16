Super Mario and Hades are Getting Themed Controllers for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players have another reason to celebrate since PowerA is releasing two new controllers for the console, inspired by both the Super Mario franchise and Supergiant Games’ Hades. The information came from Amazon Associate Wario64, who also revealed a glimpse at both controllers.

You can check out Wario64’s post on Twitter below, in which he showcased the visual of the Mario-themed controller and revealed the visual of the Hades-themed one, which features the game’s protagonist, Zagreus.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Power-Up Mario is up for preorder on Amazon ($27.99) https://t.co/vQAXyZ8uZ9 #ad also listed but not up for preorder: Hades Switch controller https://t.co/ERvtfAy3Yg pic.twitter.com/TUlz5ISFIu — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 16, 2021

PowerA is best known for producing official game essentials and accessories for the Switch, as well as for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can check out the official description of the Super Mario themed controller below, as is featured in its product page on Amazon:

”Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch combines beauty and performance. Program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on-the-fly quickly so you don’t miss a second of action, plug your headset into the 3.5mm audio jack for stereo sound and enjoy smooth thumbstick control thanks to a pair of embedded anti-friction rings. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB-C cable and the PowerA Two-Year Warranty. For use only while Switch is docked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, motion controls, or Amiibo NFC. Not for use with Joy-Con only games.”

As you wait for the release of the new controllers, you can play almost all the games of the Mario franchise as well as Hades, right now on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2021