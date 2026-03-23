Tennis star Danielle Collins publically blacklisted short kings from her DMs, only for a 5’9″ Frenchman to deliver the ultimate receipt

French tennis player Corentin Moutet absolutely ripped into Tennis Channel on X recently after American star Danielle Collins accused him of trying to flirt with her. This online spat erupted following a segment where Collins shared a rather spicy anecdote about an encounter with Moutet at the Miami Open.

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Collins, known for her powerful game, recounted a practice court interaction with Moutet to Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman. According to Daily Mail, Weissman set the scene by claiming Moutet was “shouting at you, he was catcalling you.”

Collins then picked up the story, saying she told Moutet, “If you’re going to be flirting with me like that, you’re going to have to get a bigger serve.” She followed up with a playful jab, explaining that while some people might focus on height or personality, for her it all comes down to “big forehands and big serves.” The drama escalated when Collins brought up her recent dating profile, where she made it clear she’s not interested in “short kings.”

He was definitely not going to let that slide

Collins claimed Moutet was quite upset about this, later messaging her and unfollowing her on social media. She even alleged that he “slid back into the DMs last night asking me if I saw his match and all the big serves that he was hitting.” With a raised eyebrow, Collins declared that Moutet just doesn’t “have a chance yet.”

Danielle Collins says Moutet was upset she said she wasn’t interested in short kings



"He unfollowed me after my dating profile where I said I’m not interested in the short kings. He messaged me & unfollowed me. He slid back in my DMs last night”



😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/FOmoNeeka7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 22, 2026

She also clarified her height preference, stating, “You have to understand that I’m 5-10, and for me, right, it’s fair. It’s just a preference. Nothing against the short kings.” Such specific dating criteria are not so uncommon, similar to how other athletes have laid out requirements. However, things got spicy when a furious Moutet challenged the claim, writing “Tennis Channel how can you let someone say BS like this on tv.” He then directly asked, “How can I unfollow you when I never followed you?”

Moutet went on to assert that Collins was the one who followed him and even asked to play mixed doubles together. “I’ve never even followed you,” he emphasized. He accused her of seeking attention, saying, “You ready to say anything so people talks about you. You should learn how to love yourself so you won’t have to do stupid things for people loves.” He even threw a sarcastic dig at the network, adding, “Tennis Channel, good sport journalist.”

😂😂 how can I unfollow you when I never followed you😂@TennisChannel how can you let someone say BS like this on tv

You followed me

You asked me for mixed dubs

And I’ve never even followed you😂

You ready to say anything so people talks about you

You should learn how to love… https://t.co/plDXqd1wzQ — Corentin Moutet (@moutet99) March 22, 2026

It’s worth noting that Corentin Moutet is 5 feet 11 inches, making him slightly taller than Collins’s minimum preference. This exchange follows Collins’s November breakup with Bryan Kipp and her new dating profile. Her profile detailed her aspirations: “Just wanting to raise my chickens, do home projects, make freshly baked sourdough, be a stay at home dog mom, and hopefully pop out some babies soon.” Collins is currently sidelined from tennis with a back injury.

The profile also contained a very direct message: “If you’re going to lie about your height just leave me the f*** alone. This is a no short kings zone.”

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