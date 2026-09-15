According to The Nerd Stash, a TikTok creator who goes by Lou said he walked into a fire station with a bouquet of purple flowers on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. In the video he posted, on-screen text read, “Supporting first responders On 9/11.” He appeared to approach two firefighters wearing white uniform shirts inside the station.

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Lou, who posts as theyyyycallmelou and lists himself as a professional whistler, said in the video that he wanted to thank first responders. His caption stated he was supporting first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and added, “Rest in peace to all the lives lost.” The clip later showed the exterior of Fire Station 54, a brick building with red bay doors and an American flag flying at half-mast.

One firefighter with a mustache and glasses asked Lou if he had any medical emergency or needed any help. Lou said he did not and that he was just trying to show support to the firefighter. The firefighter then told him they knew what he was doing and that the station was a place of business.

Firefighters decline the flowers and ask Lou to leave the station

The first firefighter said, “We know what you’re doing, we just don’t – this is a place of business, this is not business-like, so we’d just like for you to leave.” Lou said he was sorry. A second firefighter declined the flowers and said, “It’s okay.” Lou then left the station.

Lou said he went back inside and introduced himself. He stated that it was the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and that he really appreciated what the firefighters do for the community. He said he wanted to bring some flowers for the station and do something special because they had done something special for him. Acts of gratitude can sometimes be met with unexpected reactions, like when a dad confronted a man who had been leaving flowers at his daughter’s grave for 15 years.

He offered the flowers again. The second firefighter again declined them. The first firefighter repeated that they knew what Lou was doing, that it was a place of business and not business-like, and that they would like him to leave. Lou apologized once more and walked out as the large bay doors began to close.

Standing outside with the flowers, Lou said he was supposed to give them to the firefighters, but guessed they did not want them. He then said that on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, he appreciated all firefighters who put their lives on the line for people like himself. Taps began to play over the scene, and on-screen text read, “Rest in peace to all lives lost On 9/11.”

Lou closed the video by saying the message was for anyone listening and thanking first responders for all they do. He added that he appreciated people watching and asked viewers to follow for more tunes.

Several people who commented on the video described the exchange as unkind. One commenter wrote, “No that’s mad disrespectful”

Another commenter said the first firefighter seemed to appreciate the gesture. They wrote, “The first guy seemed like he actually appreciated it and he looked so sad when he gave the flowers back”

A third commenter said Lou was thoughtful for wanting to do this. They wrote, “Out here doing the Lords work. I hate seeing people being unkind for no reason. I’m sorry that happened man. You were so thoughtful for wanting to do this”

Someone who identified as a career firefighter said their department would not treat a visitor that way. They wrote, “As a career FF, we would never treat someone like this, whether they’re recording the interaction or not. I have no idea why they would act like that”

Another commenter who identified as being in law enforcement thanked Lou. They wrote, “As someone in law enforcement, thank you. Im sorry these guys don’t know how to accept a simple act of kindness.”

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