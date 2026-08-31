Trump promoted Freedom Fuel stations for selling gas at a steep discount. Now lawsuit alleges some of the gas was never paid for

The Freedom Fuel Network is finding itself at the center of a major legal controversy after a federal lawsuit alleged that some of the gas sold through its stations was never paid for, Politico reported. This follows a high-profile period in July when President Donald Trump publicly praised the chain for offering significantly discounted fuel prices to American consumers.

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In a suit filed on August 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Georgia-based supplier Mansfield Oil of Gainesville claimed that businessman Syed Kazmi and his company, KRSM, obtained over 1.1 million gallons of fuel from a Pennsylvania supply terminal between May and July.

According to the complaint, Mansfield Oil sent an invoice in July totaling about $4 million for that fuel, but that bill remains unpaid. The core allegation in the lawsuit is striking, as it suggests that the discount prices offered at the pump were directly linked to this lack of payment.

The situation has shifted from a story about patriotic pricing to a complex legal battle

The lawsuit explicitly states, “KRSM was able to sell such fuel for such low prices and garner such publicity because it never paid Plaintiff for such fuel.” This claim paints a very different picture of the Freedom Fuel Network than the one presented earlier this summer. Back in early July, the network made headlines by selling gas at $3.47 a gallon at 25 different locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Trump-promoted Freedom Fuel stations sold gas a distributor says went unpaid for https://t.co/jyd2jqQ5Ty — CNBC (@CNBC) August 30, 2026

President Trump had championed the move on Truth Social on July 1, writing, “On July 3rd, the Freedom Fuel Network will be lowering gas prices at 25 “FREEDOM FUEL” Stations across the Greater Philadelphia Area.” He added, “This Retailer is taking the lead, and others should follow. They are doing this because they love the U.S.A.”

The White House even shared a video of drivers filling up their tanks and expressing gratitude for the lower prices, which were significantly cheaper than the market rates in the surrounding area at the time. Despite the rising fuel costs caused by the U.S. war with Iran, the President touted these stations as a sign that American consumers would soon see relief at the pump.

On August 28, the judge presiding over the case partially granted a request for a preliminary injunction from Mansfield Oil. The court ordered the defendants to maintain a bank account balance of at least $2.75 million while the litigation proceeds.

Urs Broderick Furrer, a lawyer for Mansfield, stated, “Syed Kazmi is a principal owner, and President, of KRSM, Inc. KRSM has failed to pay for fuel that they lifted off of Mansfield’s account. That is not an accounting dispute. The fuel was delivered to at least 10 of the Freedom Fuel Network locations, as listed on the Freedom Fuel Network’s website.”

The defendants have pushed back against these claims. Mauro Tucci, a legal representative for KRSM, described the situation as nothing more than a misunderstanding. He told CNBC in an email, “KRSM disputes the allegations in this case, which is an accounting dispute over fuel invoices mis-priced by Mansfield Oil. We will not be commenting further on this pending litigation.”

The relationship between the various parties remains a point of contention. While the lawsuit does not name the Freedom Fuel Network as a defendant or accuse the company itself of wrongdoing, business records and reports have linked the two.

For instance, Politico reported that at least six Freedom Fuel locations in New Jersey are managed by Shamikh Kazmi, who is the brother of the defendant Syed Kazmi. However, a source familiar with the Freedom Fuel business told reporters that “KRSM Inc and Sayed Kazmi are not associated with the Freedom Fuel Network in any capacity.”

This is not the first time companies connected to the Kazmi brothers have faced such allegations. Court records show a history of legal disputes involving claims of unpaid goods and contractual issues. In February, a federal judge ruled in favor of a fuel distributor that alleged Shamikh Kazmi’s company took roughly $667,000 worth of fuel without paying for it, following what the judge described as “a pattern of flouting court orders.” Additionally, in 2022, 7-Eleven filed a suit against Syed Kazmi’s KRSM over allegations of stolen cigarettes, a case in which a judge found in favor of the plaintiff in 2024.

The White House has sought to distance itself from the defendants as the legal situation has unfolded. A White House official stated that “the Administration has had zero contact or dealings with the defendant: KRSM Inc or Sayed Kazmi.”

Meanwhile, the Freedom Fuel Network has maintained its stance, noting on its website that it is dealing with “misinformation and baseless speculation” and insisting that it is simply trying to benefit the community and strengthen the local economy.

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