Valheim Embraces Death on February 2

Have you played Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla but can’t get enough Norse mythology in your life? Then have I got the game for you. From the acclaimed publisher of both Goat Simulator and Satisfactory, Coffee Stain Studios is looking to embrace death with Valheim. If it already has your attention, the game comes to Early Access on Steam starting February 2. You can find the launch trailer for the title below.

Valheim drops you into a brutish, hell-like version of Earth where evil beings roam the land. Armed with nothing more than your wits about you, you’ll have to learn to live off the land while fending off numerous beasts. This is the type of survival game where dying and respawning is merely part of the cycle and something you’ll do quite a lot. As you get stronger and acquire more gear, you’ll take on larger and larger foes in the quest to gain the support of Odin himself. So, are you ready to become a nordic legend?

The best part of all? Valheim offers a formidable co-op multiplayer mode so you can go on the adventure with your friends. There’s plenty to explore across its procedurally-generated landscapes, so you can all have fun for hours. That’s not to mention that comes along with dedicated servers, a rarity in co-op titles like this.

Will you be trying out Valheim? What are your thoughts on the release date trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

Valheim releases in Steam Early Access on February 2.