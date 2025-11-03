Waiters are forced into a humiliating pyrotechnic dance routine just to deliver a $1,000 steak, and the internet is begging them to stop

A restaurant in Miami Beach has people talking online about its wild way of serving steak. Papi Steak sells something called The Beef Case for $1,000, and it comes with a big show that many people think is just too much. Some viewers say the whole thing looks embarrassing for the workers who have to do it.

According to Daily Dot, the steak weighs 55 ounces and is Australian Wagyu tomahawk. A group of waiters brings it to your table in a briefcase while singing. When they open it up, smoke comes out and the staff does a full minute of dancing, yelling, using fireworks, and pressing a hot branding iron onto the meat to burn the “Papi Steak” name into it.

People on social media platforms like TikTok are begging them to stop after videos of this went all over TikTok. Comments show that viewers feel bad for the workers who probably have to do this dance many times every night they work.

The staff clearly hate performing this routine

One person said, “They look tired of doing this,” and someone else wrote, “The staff looks like they hate this.” Another commenter pointed out, “the guy holding the case looks like he really regretting the life choices that brought him tp this job.”

The Beef Case has gotten a lot of negative attention from people who think restaurant culture has gone too far. Videos with #papisteak show influencers acting excited about it, but most regular people in the comments are not impressed.

The price is what really gets people worked up. Someone joked, “steak 39.99 the dance $399,” meaning you are basically paying hundreds of dollars just to watch employees perform. The briefcase idea comes from the movie Pulp Fiction, but most people think it is a pretty weak reference that does not land well.

It seems like the restaurant built this whole thing to get views on social media instead of focusing on good food. Lots of customers film the entire show and share it online, which is probably what Papi Steak hoped would happen. The dance routine has even inspired some cool parodies from people making fun of it. This is not the first time a restaurant’s quirky menu practices have surprised customers online.

The whole production feels more like something you would see at an amusement park than at a place selling expensive steaks. Using fireworks and smoke machines indoors seems kind of questionable too. The worst part might be that employees have to act super excited about this routine even when they clearly do not want to do it.

Similar to how service workers have revealed uncomfortable truths about their jobs, these viral videos have sparked conversations about working conditions in the hospitality industry. Nobody knows if Papi Steak will change or stop doing The Beef Case, but the reaction online makes it pretty clear that most people think this crosses a line.

