Former counterterrorism chief issues chilling warning to Trump over one specific move that would hand Iran ‘a bunch of hostages’

Joe Kent, who used to direct the National Counterterrorism Center, is sounding a serious alarm, warning President Trump that sending U.S. soldiers to Kharg Island would be an absolute “disaster,” as reported by The Hill. This isn’t just a casual warning, as Kent told The Washington Post that deploying troops there would essentially be handing Iran a ready-made set of “hostages” on an island.

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Kent sees a scenario where Iranian forces could just barrage them with drones and missiles, which sounds like a truly dangerous predicament for any deployed personnel. It’s easy to see why Kharg Island is such a flashpoint in the ongoing tensions. This island is absolutely critical to Iran’s economy and, by extension, to regional stability. We’re talking about the source for a massive 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports, so taking it out or occupying it would be a huge blow to their operations.

This stark warning comes right after President Trump decided to put a five-day pause on U.S. attacks aimed at Iran’s energy infrastructure. That decision followed Israel’s recent targeting of the South Pars gas field last week, which definitely stirred things up. Tehran quickly retaliated, launching strikes on energy infrastructure across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

All this back-and-forth has had a pretty direct impact on global markets, with crude oil prices spiking

Naturally, international leaders are starting to really push for an end to the conflict, hoping to bring some much-needed global security back into the picture. Despite these calls for de-escalation, some voices are still pushing for more aggressive action.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and a well-known proponent of the war in Iran, believes President Trump should invade Kharg Island. He’s not suggesting a full invasion of Iran itself, but he thinks taking the island would be enough to topple the regime in Tehran. Graham made his case during a Fox News appearance on “Hannity,” telling the president directly, “Mr. President, take Kharg Island, this war is over.”

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Kent warns that sending U.S. troops to Iran’s Kharg Island could put Americans at risk of being taken hostage. pic.twitter.com/17AanjR1TC — Global Pulse (@PulseNewsPosts) March 23, 2026

Interestingly, the Trump administration has repeatedly denied that a leadership change in Tehran is a core military objective of its strikes. This puts Graham’s suggestion in a bit of a tricky spot, considering what the administration says it’s trying to achieve.

The former counterterrorism chief’s warning adds another layer of complexity to an already tense situation, highlighting the potentially severe consequences of such a move.

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