Warzone 2 Patch 1.11 Scraps These Upgrades From the Buy Station

Warzone 2‘s Patch 1.11 came with many bug fixes and tweaks to different weapons and features on the Battle Royale mode and even the newly released DMZ mode that has been on many players’ radars. Patch 1.11 came with some changes regarding the items players can buy from the buy station, changing how players go around Al Masrah.

On November 22, the official Call of Duty website released the official Update 1.11 patch notes, there players can find an interesting change that will stir the game’s meta and playstyle of many players in Al Masrah. According to Warzone 2’s Patch 1.11, buy stations do not longer sell Counter UAVs and Tactical Cameras.

This will change how players’ go around in Warzone 2. Counter UAVs change the way players go into every battle. Not having your minimap online when getting into a gunfight may be the reason you die in many encounters. The minimap allows you to see incoming threats on vehicles and much more.

The Tactical camera offers players’ a way to keep their eyes on enemies around them. After throwing the Tactical Camera, players can connect to it and mark enemies in their sights. When left inactive, the Tactical Camera emits a warning sound when enemy players are nearby, giving players a heads-up when dealing with enemies at close range. Players will have to look for this gadget in Al Masrah if they want to have some intel at their disposal.

Information is important in a game like Warzone 2. This change will make players find new ways to gain an advantage against their enemies.

The patch went live on November 22, so players are still getting used to the change. So far, players have not shared their opinions on the topic, but it is a matter of time before they start sharing their opinions on the change that will make players come up with new strategies when they face opponents with UAVs in the air.

Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and patch 1.11 is the first update to the game. The patch fixed many bugs that harmed players’ experience, so if you were one of the players who experienced any of the bugs before the patch, there is a chance the developers fixed them.

Players should jump into Warzone 2 and see if the issues they had faced before were fixed. Some people underestimate the impact that an annoying bug has on the whole experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022