A woman said she canceled a Pilates membership months ago and stopped receiving texts from the studio, only to later discover ongoing charges of $300 every month. Cece, who posts on TikTok as @ceceonthescene, shared a video that has gained hundreds of thousands of views in which she described trying to cancel a Club Pilates membership.

She said in the TikTok video that she canceled on the studio’s app back in March of this year and remembered her credits expiring, so she had no more credits left in the app. She claimed she thought the cancellation had gone through because of that. She explained that the studio had texted her more than once a month while she was taking classes, but the texts stopped on April 2nd. She said that also made her think she was no longer a member.

In the video, Cece said she later saw charges from the studio on her credit card. She stated that the studio had charged her every month since April at $300 a month. She described the discovery as “Horrifying. Devastating.”

Studio tells her the membership is canceled after a past-due email

Cece said in the video that she had a bad feeling and decided to lock her credit card. She claimed she then received an email from the studio telling her that $342 was past due. She said she had no idea what the studio was talking about.

She explained that back in August the studio had told her there would be no more charges and that the membership would finally cancel on September 14th. She said that when September 14th arrived, the studio told her there was $342 past due. She stated she asked for a response and was hoping they would say it was a mistake.

In a separate reply video on TikTok, Cece addressed how she did not notice the monthly charges. She said she was embarrassed and horrified when she found them because the amount had grown to more than a month’s rent.

She claimed her credit-card totals looked fine because she had been spending less since a layoff about a year and a half earlier, and she was also busy winning an election and studying for the LSAT, on which she said she scored a 172. She stated she now has Capital One send her texts instead of only banner notifications.

In a later update video on TikTok, Cece said that the $342 was apparently not past due and that she did not have to pay anything. She claimed the studio told her the membership was canceled completely and that she would not be charged again. She noted that the studio did not explain why she received the email saying $342 was past due.

She said she still did not know what the charge was supposed to be for and asked whether it was a cancellation fee. Cece has posted many videos replying to many comments about the situation.

She claimed she is working on a review and wants it to come across as a credible warning rather than just the words of a disgruntled customer. She stated that her main recommendation is “Do not never give your credit card information to Club Pilates.”

Cece said some of the disputed charges have been returned to her by her credit card company, not the studio. She claimed she has some of her money back but that the studio could have refunded her weeks earlier. She said she spent hours compiling documents, emailing, looking for screenshots, and sending materials to Capital One. Disputing charges with a card issuer can sometimes carry consequences, as one woman learned when she was banned from a restaurant over disputed charges.

She explained that the reason she thought her March cancellation had worked was that she had no credits in her account and was not charged in March. She said she has not received any acknowledgment, apology, or explanation from the studio for why credits were skipped one month and then charging resumed. She also said the studio never explained why the texts stopped on April 2nd.

Viewers responded with strong reactions to the story. One person urged her to confirm she had fully cut off the card, writing, “PLEASE tell me you cancelled your card and ordered a new one.” Cece replied that she did. Another commenter expressed frustration with the amount of money involved, writing, “Ya’ll are too patient, because losing over $300 a month in THIS ECONOMY would make me feral.”

Several viewers pointed to a broader pattern with gyms and studios. One wrote, “It’s ALWAYS a Pilates studio.” Another said, “Gym are notorious for this. You can sign up so easily but they need a blood sample for you to cancel.”

One person shared their own habit of documenting everything, writing, “I always take screenshots of cancellations and subscriptions and payments. Always. Receipts cuz data can go ‘missing’ but this screenshot from april 6th didnt DEBRA!”

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