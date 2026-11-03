Jason Selvig of The Good Liars had a pointed exchange with a woman about racism outside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. In a clip shared by singer-songwriter and political activist Marco Foster, Selvig is seen approaching a group of Trump supporters, as the caption notes.

He first spoke with a woman in a grey T-shirt and glasses, and asked her about racism. She said, “Stop making racism an issue. This country is not racist. There might be a few, but in general, people are …” Selvig interrupted and asked whether she believed anyone in the country was racist. She answered, “I didn’t say that.”

He then asked if she viewed racism as a problem across the country. The woman replied, “Some people are racist. You’re never going to stop that. Majority are not. So stop pushing it like it’s a big issue.”

Statements from a second attendee and polling on discrimination views

Selvig turned to the woman standing beside her, who wore a white cap with a yellow ’47’ on it and a green tank top. He asked what her thoughts were on Muslims. She repeated the question back to him and said, “Uh, I just told you.” He followed up by asking if she wanted them all to leave. She stated, “I think they should be deported and go back to their own country.”

Trump supporter: “Stop making racism a issue. This country is not racist. Some people are racist, you’re never gonna stop that. Majority are not so stop pushing it like it’s a big issue”



Jason Selvig: “And what are your thoughts on Muslims?”



Trump supporter 2: “I think they… pic.twitter.com/Ahmuv9AKge — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 2, 2026

A 2025 Gallup report said roughly 64% of U.S. adults state that racism against Black people is widespread. Critics argue that statements and policies from the second Trump administration have kept race and religion central to political combat, even as some supporters dismiss the issue.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said, “There’s five hundred million Arabs in the world. And yet they don’t produce science. They don’t win the Nobel Prize. They don’t win the Fields Prize. They don’t win the Wolf Prize. They don’t produce literature.”

The remarks were widely read as targeting Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim and left-leaning Democrat.

President Trump has escalated attacks on El-Sayed, claiming he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and labeling him a “jihadist.” At a Port Huron rally he said that if El-Sayed and Democrats win, “they will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadis to our shores, creating a nightmare of violence and terror until you cannot even have a Christmas.”

Trump has also mocked El-Sayed’s name and joked that he would be “the only senator that has to go through a metal detector before he is allowed to go in the Senate.” Vice President JD Vance accused El-Sayed of “explicitly anti-white racial hatred.”

These lines fit a longer pattern. The administration has moved against Haitian immigrants by ending Temporary Protected Status, pursued high-profile immigration enforcement, and faced accusations of targeting Somali-American Rep. Ilhan Omar.

In Texas, Railroad Commissioner candidate Bo French doubled down on comments about the number of Indian-American students at a University of Texas football game. Elon Musk has repeatedly posted about race while funding attack ads.

Opponents describe the approach as a party leaning on identity-based appeals when fiscal or policy arguments are weaker, amid issues including a war involving Iran, gas prices, inflation, and housing.

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