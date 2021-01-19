Xbox Game Pass – New Titles Announced for January

January is ending up to be a very strong month for Xbox Game Pass, with more new games on their way, including some AAA action and more. The new line up of games was just announced and there are some interesting titles in there, to say the least. Take a look at the list below.

Control (PC) – January 21

Desperados III (Android, Console, and PC) – January 21

Donut County (Android, Console, and PC) [email protected] – January 21

Outer Wilds (Android) [email protected] – January 21

Cyber Shadow (Android, Console, and PC) [email protected] – January 26

The Medium (Xbox Series X|S and PC) [email protected] – January 28

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

What to say about these exceptional games, as they are all one of a kind to their own way. Not only you will now be able to experience almost the whole Yakuza main-line series through Game Pass, but we will also have Cyber Shadow included, at the day of its release. A what seems like to be a great 2D experience, from the developers of Shovel Knight.

Additionally, the long awaited The Medium is closing up, with the rest of the titles being the icing on the cake. All will be added before January even ends, so we are expecting a solid year ahead, if the very first month of 2021 starts like this.

Leaving Soon

While we are going to have awesome additions, there are some titles ending their journey through Game Pass, by the end of January.

Death Squared (Console)

Death’s Gambit (PC)

Final Fantasy XV (Console and PC)

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (Console and PC)

Gris (PC)

Indivisible (Console and PC)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (PC)

Sea Salt (Console and PC)

All games are leaving on January 29, so make sure to complete any unfinished business you have with them. Perks and Xbox Game Pass Quests are also something to consider grabbing before they leave for good, so this should wrap up our very first month of 2021. If they are not keeping any surprises for us, that is.