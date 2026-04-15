RFK Jr.’s stolen diary just became a book, and it reveals a conquest log with numbers rating sexual acts, a heroin addiction, and more

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stolen diary has been turned into a book called RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise. The unauthorized biography was written by New York Post investigative reporter Isabel Vincent. The book uses over 1,200 pages of Kennedy’s private diary entries to cover his struggles with addiction, multiple affairs, and unusual personal habits.

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One of the biggest revelations in the book is Kennedy’s long history of drug use. According to the diary entries, Kennedy was using amphetamine tablets and LSD as early as age 15, and later wrote about doing “acid, meth, and dope.” Heroin became a serious problem, and Kennedy is said to have introduced it to his brother David, who later died from an overdose, reports USA Today.

Biographer David Horowitz is quoted in the book as saying, “Bobby held him down when David was thirteen and shot him with heroin. Bobby was the ringleader.” The book also goes into Kennedy’s relationships with women. He wrote about struggling with what he called his “lust demons,” and kept a conquest log in the back of his diary that included names of women and numbers rating different sexual acts.

Kennedy’s diary also uncovers troubling health issues and a lifestyle far removed from his public image

Kennedy referred to some of his random sexual encounters as “muggings” in his diary, a term that points to a serious lack of consent and respect in those interactions. His own words on the matter are deeply troubling and paint a concerning picture of his behavior toward women. In other news about public figures making controversial statements about discipline and modern youth, NBA icon Charles Barkley recently made headlines with his own blunt take.

The book also reveals that Kennedy dealt with several health problems. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm that started in his 20s. He also had hemochromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes the body to absorb too much iron, which can damage the liver and heart. Kennedy wrote that his hemochromatosis diagnosis may have explained his heart problems, which he described as feeling like a “gerbil cage” several hours a day.

RFK Jr. and Theo Von having a raw, real conversation about recovery that hits different.



RFK Jr. (43 years sober): “I used to snort cocaine off toilet seats. I’m not scared of a germ. If I don’t go to a meeting every day, this disease will kill me.”



Theo Von: “I go to meetings… pic.twitter.com/t3Zfnq6UR9 — Camus (@newstart_2024) April 6, 2026

These personal health struggles stand in stark contrast to his very public role as a health advocate. The book also touches on Kennedy’s social circle, which included figures like Jeffrey Epstein, Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. His diary entries reveal unfiltered thoughts on people like Bill Clinton, whom he initially admired but later grew disillusioned with after his impeachment.

Unearthed diary entries reveal RFK Jr. battled what he referred to as "lust demons."



He would write down daily if he achieved "victory," meaning he did not cheat on his wife. pic.twitter.com/roorOOIsez — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 14, 2026

He also expressed concerns about his brother-in-law Andrew Cuomo, particularly about Cuomo’s lack of humanity and political skills. The book highlights Kennedy’s unusual collection of pets. These included a sea lion named Sandy that once caused a traffic jam, and a 16-pound leopard tortoise he brought back from Africa in a Gucci suitcase.

His childhood home was reportedly filled with a wide variety of animals, giving a glimpse into a side of his life that is far less known to the public. In a similarly bizarre story that recently caught public attention, a Walmart manager’s strange response to a meat scam left many people speechless.

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