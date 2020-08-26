XP Tokens and More Are Bugged For Some Modern Warfare Players

The latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update has seen its fair share of problems, and now a handful of new issues have popped up that are preventing players from using certain items and unlocking new attachments. Several Modern Warfare and Warzone players have reported that XP Tokens are not working after the Season 5 Reloaded update, and others are unable to make any Battle Pass purchases. Additionally, some players are having trouble getting their progress to track for the new Dragon’s Breath challenge for the R9-0 shotgun.

The Season 5 Reloaded update released today for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players, adding new modes, weapons, and events to the game. The Finn LMG is already becoming a favorite amongst the community as a replacement for the once-dominant Bruen Mk9, and the Games of Summer will mark the game’s first substantial live event when it begins on August 28. It’s also a big week for the Call of Duty series as whole, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be revealed within Warzone on August 26 followed by another look at the game during Gamescom Opening Night Live the next day.

We're actively investigating an issue that occurs when activating XP Tokens and when purchasing the Battle Pass in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Thank you for your continued patience — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) August 25, 2020

With such a massive update, things are bound to go wrong, and it looks like the Season 5 Reloaded update has been a buggier than normal release for some players. Calling cards aren’t displaying properly for some people, XP Tokens aren’t working, Battle Pass purchases aren’t going through, and new challenges aren’t tracking. Activision has stated that it is aware of the problems with XP Tokens and Battle Pass purchases, but the company has not yet commented on the R9-0 challenge progress bug or any other issues. The XP Token and Battle Pass bugs are more significant though, because players are losing their Tokens and COD Points without getting anything in return.

These issues will likely be fixed soon, however, and more Call of Duty news is on the way later this week. The official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal event will take place in Warzone on August 26. Stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for more Black Ops Cold War coverage. We’ve spoken to Treyarch and Raven Software about the upcoming game and will be sharing a deep dive and impressions about it immediately after the reveal event.

- This article was updated on:August 25th, 2020