An elephant separated from its herd has killed entire families, and authorities still can’t track it

An elephant separated from its herd has killed at least 22 people in India’s eastern state of Jharkhand since the start of January, triggering an escalating emergency across multiple districts. As first reported by The Guardian, the single-tusked male has moved repeatedly through forested areas and villages, evading capture despite extensive efforts by authorities.

Officials say the attacks have largely taken place at night in remote settlements in West Singhbhum district, where residents are especially vulnerable. Victims have included entire families, such as a couple and their two young children, as well as a forest department official involved in response efforts, underscoring the scale and severity of the threat.

The forest department has described the situation as one of the most serious human-wildlife crises the region has faced in years. The elephant is believed to be traveling nearly 30 kilometers per day, moving unpredictably through dense forest and populated areas, which has made tracking and containment extremely difficult.

Authorities are still unable to track the animal

More than 100 forest department personnel have been deployed in the search, supported by wildlife experts brought in from three neighboring states. Despite the size of the operation, officials say the elephant’s erratic movements and aggression have repeatedly undermined efforts to locate and monitor it in real time.

We are deeply saddened to learn 20 people have been killed by an elephant in Jharkhand, India. Tragically, incidents like this occur due to habitat loss. It makes us redouble our efforts to prevent human-elephant conflict. We hope for a safe resolution. https://t.co/uJh7S9IiBV — Elephant Family (@elephantfamily) January 12, 2026

Aditya Narayan, the divisional forest officer for Chaibasa district, said the animal is likely a young male that became extremely violent after being separated from its herd.

According to Narayan, teams have already attempted to tranquillize the elephant on three occasions, but each effort has failed due to the terrain and the animal’s mobility. Residents in Chaibasa and surrounding areas remain under strict advisories to stay out of forest zones and avoid traveling after sunset. Authorities have confirmed the search will continue, with response teams on high alert as they prepare for further tranquillization attempts.

