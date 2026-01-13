As protests turn deadly in Iran, Trump’s upcoming briefing could be masking action already in motion, expert claims

According to Fox News, a national security expert believes President Trump’s widely reported upcoming briefing on possible intervention options in Iran may be an intentional “deception campaign.” The claim suggests the publicized meeting could be designed to distract from actions that are already underway.

The theory holds that while attention remains fixed on the expected meeting and its participants, the U.S. government may already be taking steps to support the anti-government protests spreading across Iran. Similar reporting has pointed to internal discussions about the next steps and what Trump plans to do after Iranian forces killed dozens of protesters.

The comments come as protests in Iran continue to escalate and turn deadly. Reports cite widespread unrest driven by economic collapse, political repression, and mounting public anger toward the ruling clerical leadership.

The administration may already be acting behind the scenes

Rebeccah Heinrichs, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said President Trump is already well informed on the situation through regular military briefings. She suggested the scheduled meeting could be a misdirection rather than a necessary step before action.

Heinrichs stated that the president likely already has intervention options in mind and would not need a single high-profile meeting to initiate them. She added that it would not be surprising if some form of U.S. activity to support protesters had already begun.

Human rights organizations have reported that more than 500 protesters have been killed as demonstrations continue across the country. The unrest is driven by severe economic hardship, including the collapse of Iran’s currency, as well as longstanding frustration with political repression, corruption, and clerical rule.

Iranian authorities have responded with mass arrests, lethal force, and assistance from allied groups such as Hezbollah and Iraqi militias. Internet blackouts have also been repeatedly imposed, limiting communication and the ability of protesters to organize or document events.

President Trump has acknowledged that intervention remains on the table. When asked whether Iran had crossed a “red line,” he said, “They’re starting to.”

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said his administration was examining “very strong options” and that the military was closely involved in assessing the situation. Those deliberations come amid other foreign policy tensions for the administration, including disputes that have complicated U.S. alliances, such as the Greenland annexation warning recently raised by a top Democrat.

The reported briefing is expected to include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. All of which indicates that the issue is being treated at the highest levels.

Heinrichs noted that potential responses could include cyber operations, targeted strikes, or efforts to restore communication for civilians. One option discussed was deploying satellite internet technology such as Starlink to bypass government-imposed blackouts.

