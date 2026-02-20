Despite pledges to reduce emissions, the EU is ramping up its use of private jets by 50% over four years

The European Union plans to increase spending on private jet travel for senior officials, allocating up to €16 million over the next four years. The move, reported by Politico, represents a roughly 50 percent rise compared to the previous four year period and about €3 million more than the last contract.

The new agreement would cover “non scheduled air taxi transport services” for top officials from the European Commission, Parliament, Council, and the European External Action Service. These flights are fully or partially financed with EU funds, drawing criticism from lawmakers who argue the spending conflicts with the bloc’s climate commitments.

Green MEP Rasmus Andresen called the plan “embarrassing” and said it sends the wrong signal at a time when many Europeans face rising costs. He argued the increased reliance on private jets does not align with the EU’s stated environmental goals.

Officials cite security and volatility as justification

The European Commission has defended the higher budget by pointing to a broader geopolitical context and increased volatility in international affairs. The debate comes as Ukraine sanctions showdown has kept security policy at the top of many agendas.

A spokesperson said the situation could lead to more short notice travel and cited higher aircraft charter rates and fuel costs as additional factors. The Commission said the charter services are not intended to replace scheduled travel as the default.

According to the Commission, chartered air taxis are not the primary means of transport for officials. They are used when commercial flights do not fit official schedules, when urgent political developments require rapid travel, or when security considerations make them necessary, including trips to conflict zones, with Starlink access cut also reshaping how some operations manage communications.

Environmental groups dispute that justification. Diane Vitry, aviation director at Transport and Environment, said private jets pollute five to 14 times more than commercial flights and up to 50 times more than trains per passenger.

She argued that if the Commission wants to lead on climate policy, it should reduce its own reliance on high emission travel. Vitry also called for closing tax loopholes that benefit private aviation.

The EU has faced similar scrutiny before. The maximum value for private jet spending during the 2016 to 2021 contract was €10.71 million, and the Commission previously cited increased demand during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Prices in the eurozone have risen roughly 30 percent between 2016 and 2026, which officials note as part of the cost increase. The current €15.67 million tender has been open for more than a year, and the previous agreement has been extended until June while the process continues.

Green MEP Tilly Metz described the higher spending as “scandalous” and “irresponsible,” arguing that sustainable travel such as high speed rail should be prioritized. She said commercial flights are sufficient for overseas trips and questioned the need for private jets.

The Commission maintains that the increased spending does not signal a retreat from its climate ambitions. It says it remains committed to leading the transition toward a climate neutral society.

