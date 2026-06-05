FCC is reviewing school internet subsidies, and they are citing student screen time concerns as the reason

The Federal Communications Commission is launching a comprehensive review of the E-Rate program, a $3 billion annual initiative that currently subsidizes internet access for schools and libraries across the country, The Hill reported. FCC Chair Brendan Carr announced that the agency intends to conduct a total assessment of the program, with a specific proposal expected to be released later this week.

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This move comes as the commission turns its attention toward the growing concerns surrounding excessive screen time among children and the subsequent impact that digital exposure has on their long-term health and development. It’s clear that the landscape of the modern classroom has shifted dramatically over the last few decades.

Carr noted that the FCC has been providing subsidies for internet connectivity in schools for almost 30 years, but he believes it is time to reevaluate how those funds are being utilized. During an interview, Carr stated, “Screen time use inside of schools has surged through the roof.” He emphasized that the commission wants to take a fresh look at the program to ensure it continues to support high-quality educational outcomes for students. The goal is to determine if parents are truly empowered, whether they are aware of how their children are using these connections, and if the necessary safety filters are currently in place to protect young users.

This initiative is part of a much broader effort by the Trump administration to work closely with school districts

The administration aims to help parents make better, more informed decisions regarding their children’s relationship with technology. As part of this process, the FCC is seeking public comment on various legal and policy questions related to children’s screen time. Commissioners are currently scheduled to make an initial vote on the measure on June 25.

The push for this review is supported by recent findings from the Department of Health and Human Services. The department issued an advisory warning that excessive screen time has become a significant public health concern, specifically noting negative impacts on sleep, mental functioning, and physical health. According to the advisory, the amount of screen time for children tends to reach an average of four or more hours per day by the time a child becomes a teenager. This level of exposure is linked to decreased functioning in school, less physical activity, and a weakening of in-person relationships.

FCC launches sweeping review of $3B school internet subsidy program over screen time concerns https://t.co/wrSNcdoJyU — FCC (@FCC) June 4, 2026

The advisory, which was published by agency officials in the absence of a confirmed surgeon general, highlights that screen exposure often begins before a child’s first birthday. It warns that by the time children reach adolescence, they may spend more time on screens than they do sleeping or attending school. “A concern at all stages of life, and a particularly important one around children’s screen exposure, is its potential to disrupt healthy sleep, which is fundamental to learning, mood, behavior, physical health, and overall development,” the report states.

HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr wrote in the foreword to the advisory that while there can be benefits to screen use, the evidence of risks to a child’s overall mental and physical health is mounting. He clarified that screen time is essentially a shorthand for the entire digital ecosystem, including smartphones, tablets, chatbots, and various interfaces.

Kennedy added that the advisory is not just a warning but also an invitation for everyone to enjoy a broader world beyond the confines of screens. The department has provided guidance for parents, suggesting no screen time for children under 18 months, less than one hour per day for children under six, and two hours per day for those between six and 18 years old.

The move by the FCC aligns with other efforts to curb digital dependency. Last month, the Los Angeles Unified School District passed a resolution to restrict screen use in public classrooms, setting limits by grade level and banning student-led use of platforms like YouTube.

Internationally, countries such as Australia and India are moving to prohibit children under 16 from holding accounts on major social media platforms, while China has implemented a minor mode program to enforce device-level restrictions. These developments coincide with legal challenges in the United States, where courts in New Mexico and Los Angeles have found companies like Meta and Google liable or negligent regarding issues of social media addiction and the safety of their platforms for children.

As the FCC prepares for its upcoming vote, the commission is looking at a “top to bottom” approach to address these challenges. The department has issued several calls to action, including recommendations for tracking screen time, taking regular breaks, and implementing stricter school policies. These efforts mirror the long-standing focus of Melania Trump, who launched the Be Best initiative in 2018 to address issues affecting children, including social media and cyberbullying.

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