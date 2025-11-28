Mary Trump can’t stop laughing at uncle’s response to his plummeting poll numbers, and what he claims about ‘smart people’ is wild

Mary Trump is pointing out that President Trump’s poll numbers are dropping badly. She says her uncle is now dealing with real consequences that actually bother him. The clinical psychologist talked about this on her podcast, saying the president is doing poorly in many different polls across various groups of people.

The poll numbers that hurt him the most are coming from Fox News, according to Mary Trump. She said that even though she thinks Fox is a terrible news channel, their polling is very reliable. This makes the bad results even more damaging for Donald Trump.

According to HuffPost, host Bret Baier even showed footage of the bad poll numbers to the president’s own supporters. Mary Trump had a strong reaction to these results. She said “Yikes” is the right word to describe such a poll.

The economic perception problem makes things worse for the president

She also mentioned that Fox News collected more data about how people view the economy. Most voters think that President Trump is hurting the economy more than helping it. This is a major problem because the economy is usually the most important issue for voters when they go to vote. Economic concerns often hit voters harder than political scandals, much like when an auto worker feared the worst about his car repairs.

President Trump recently admitted that his poll numbers went down. But then he quickly said that his numbers are actually going up with one specific group of people. He claimed that his poll numbers have gone way up with “smart people.”

Mary Trump couldn’t stop laughing when she heard this statement. She laughed hard on her podcast and said she was surprised he even admitted his poll numbers were dropping. But that honest moment didn’t last long. This isn’t the first time the president’s comments have raised eyebrows, as his recent attacks on female reporters have also drawn criticism.

“I’m sorry,” she laughed. “Credit where credit is due. You think he’s going to zig, and he zags. I actually was impressed that he acknowledged that his poll numbers are going down, but then, of course, he has to rush in and save the day with a fascinating, unbelievable lie that his poll numbers are going up as smart people.”

Mary Trump believes that if the president is only doing well with smart people, that must be a very tiny group. She ended with a harsh comment about the situation, saying that based on the nearly 78 million people who voted for him in 2024, the number of smart people in America must be extremely small.

