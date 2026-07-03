NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani asked residents to ‘set AC to 78 degrees’ amid heat wave, MAGA says ‘This is what socialism looks like’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is dealing with a dual crisis this week as he manages a historic heat wave while simultaneously facing a massive wave of online criticism. The mayor found himself in the crosshairs of several high-profile political figures after he urged residents to set their air conditioning units to 78 degrees to prevent the power grid from failing, Financial Express reported. The city faces temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit through Friday, a milestone not seen since 2012.

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“New York: it’s hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool,” Zohran Mamdani wrote on X. “Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you’re not using, and unplug what you can.” He further explained that his administration is implementing the same rules in city buildings, dimming lights during peak hours, and asking private partners to do the same. “A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved. Let’s ease demand — and get through the heat — together.”

Several prominent conservative figures used the recommendation to attack the mayor, who is a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist. Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X, “This is what socialism looks like, folks.” He added, “The right answer isn’t restrictions or mandates. It’s drilling, fracking, coal, & nuclear. That’s how we’ll roll in Ohio. (And he sounds eerily just like Amy Acton during Covid).” Nikki Haley also chimed in on the platform, writing, “Welcome to socialism.”

The criticism extended to other public figures as well. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy wrote, “78 degrees??? Welcome to communism people! Hope you enjoy!” Texas Republican Brandon Gill also joined the fray, stating, “Welcome to socialism, where the government demands you turn your house into a sauna because they can’t plan for the super unpredictable fact that it tends to get hot in the summer.”

Even former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green weighed in, telling New Yorkers, “Bless your hearts New York City!! American energy should be so strong and plentiful that you never have to set it above 70 if you don’t feel like it.”

This is what socialism looks like, folks. The right answer isn’t restrictions or mandates. It’s drilling, fracking, coal, & nuclear. That’s how we’ll roll in Ohio.



(And he sounds eerily just like Amy Acton during Covid). https://t.co/pJyw0Y3V8e — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 2, 2026

Mamdani remained unperturbed by the backlash. When asked by reporters if he was sticking with the 78-degree recommendation, Mamdani said, “I am, and I’m sticking with it because this is a longstanding city policy. Let me tell you, 78 hits different when you’re looking at 112 outside.” He confirmed that he has personally set the thermostat at Gracie Mansion to 78 degrees, saying, “Yep. I set it myself.”

The mayor is not alone in his push for conservation, as the U.S. Department of Energy also suggests that homeowners keep their thermostats between 75 and 78 degrees. Furthermore, Mamdani’s predecessor, Eric Adams, shared the exact same recommendation during a heat advisory in July 2023.

Governor Kathy Hochul has also called on residents to conserve electricity, suggesting a range of 75 to 78 degrees. Despite the political noise, the Mamdani administration has moved forward with a robust emergency heat plan, which includes extending hours at public pools until 8:30 PM, opening additional cooling centers, and deploying 21 mobile cooling vans to perform wellness checks on older residents.

Some online critics attempted to highlight perceived hypocrisies, specifically pointing to the bright, power-hungry billboards of Times Square. Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, addressed these concerns by noting that the electronic billboards are as energy-efficient as possible and that the organization has reminded screen operators to reduce power usage during the current heat emergency.

While politicians like Senator Ted Cruz criticized the city’s request, suggesting that in a first-world country residents should be able to set their AC however they please, he was quickly fact-checked by community notes on X, which pointed out that Texas officials have previously asked their own residents to curb electricity use to protect the grid.

David Axelrod, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, also defended the mayor, questioning why the recommendation was being framed as a radical policy. “A mayor of a city of 8 million in the throes of an epic heat wave urging citizens to moderate their energy usage to make sure the energy grid holds and ACs keep running seems like a responsible thing to do, doesn’t it?” Axelrod asked.

As the heat wave continues, the city remains under a red alert through July 5, with officials urging residents to call 311 or visit the city’s official website for information on cooling centers.

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