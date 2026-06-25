Pete Hegseth made flu shot optional. Now Pentagon is making it mandatory again after boot camp outbreak made nearly 300 sick

The Pentagon is once again mandating the flu vaccine for all military boot camp recruits, Associated Press reported. This shift comes after a significant, weeks-long influenza outbreak at the U.S. Air Force boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, which has resulted in nearly 300 confirmed cases of the flu. This development marks a clear pivot back to mandatory immunization protocols for new trainees, following a period where the requirement had been lifted.

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Back in April, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the military would no longer require the flu vaccine for all troops. At that time, Hegseth cited reasons of medical autonomy and religious freedom to justify the change. In a video shared on social media, he stated, “The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance at all times is just overly broad and not rational.” He further emphasized that service members should not be forced to take the vaccine because “your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable.”

When the mandate was initially repealed in April, the policy did include a provision allowing military services to request exceptions if they felt it was necessary to keep the vaccine mandatory. The services were given a 15-day window to submit these requests after the rollout of the new policy. Following this, the process of finalizing those exceptions took place throughout early June. A Pentagon official confirmed on June 25 that exceptions were granted to the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, as well as the National Security Agency and the Defense Health Agency.

This reversal follows a major health incident at Lackland Air Force Base

The outbreak has produced 275 confirmed cases of the flu, according to figures cited by the Associated Press. While the Pentagon official stated that the decision to finalize these exceptions was unrelated to the outbreak, the situation highlights the challenges of maintaining health in close-quarters military environments. According to a source familiar with the situation, only 40% of the new trainees at Lackland chose to receive the flu vaccine once it became optional.

The Air Force base handles roughly 700 new recruits every week. These individuals live in conditions characterized by high stress, limited sleep, and constant, close-contact interaction. Recruits typically sleep in large, open rooms, share communal showers, and perform nearly all of their daily instructions and inspections within close proximity to one another. These conditions have long been recognized as being highly conducive to the rapid spread of illness.

The Pentagon announced that boot camps of all military branches will restore mandatory flu vaccination for recruits.https://t.co/iy8b0Ci3FC — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 25, 2026

Dr. Arnold Monto, a flu expert and emeritus professor at the University of Michigan, noted that while the flu is primarily an issue during the fall and winter, viruses can circulate at lower levels during warmer months. He explained that concentrated outbreaks in the spring and summer are often seen in settings where large groups gather indoors, such as military bases or cruise ships.

Regarding the importance of immunization in these settings, Dr. Monto said, “it is especially necessary to vaccinate when there are group settings.” He also noted that the current outbreak is “not unusually concerning” from a clinical perspective.

The decision to return to a mandate has been met with approval from advocacy groups. Michele Slafkosky, the executive director of Families Fighting Flu, expressed support for the move. In a statement, she said, “For decades, the military prioritized the health and safety of troops and the public by requiring flu vaccine for recruits. It’s unfortunate that more than 200 individuals at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas became ill when that requirement was rescinded.” She added, “This updated guidance from the military will save lives.”

Vaccination programs have been a part of the military since the American Revolution, starting with General George Washington’s 1777 directive to inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox. In recent years, however, vaccine policies have become a highly charged political issue, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, thousands of troops sought religious or medical exemptions, and more than 8,400 were ultimately forced out of the service for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. While the Pentagon eventually dropped that mandate in January 2023, the debate over medical requirements within the ranks remains a significant topic of discussion.

As the military moves forward, both Army and Navy officials have indicated that they have requested permission to maintain the flu shot as a mandatory requirement for specific, broad groups. This includes personnel who are deploying overseas, as well as healthcare and child care workers. While the specifics of these exceptions remain limited, the return to a mandatory vaccination policy for boot camp recruits signals a return to a more traditional approach to maintaining readiness and health in the face of communal living challenges.

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