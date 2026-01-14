Speaker Mike Johnson hints no troops are headed to Greenland, but Trump keeps the pressure on

Speaker Mike Johnson said that he does not see any immediate risk of U.S. troops being sent to Greenland, even as President Trump continues to push the idea of acquiring the Danish territory. According to The Hill, the Louisiana Republican stressed that military action is not being considered at this time.

Johnson pointed to the constitutional limits on war powers, noting that Congress has taken no steps toward authorizing force related to Greenland. He emphasized that there is no declaration of war pending and said he does not anticipate American troops being deployed anywhere in the near future.

His remarks come amid renewed attention on Greenland. After the White House confirmed that President Trump is weighing several options to secure the island, which the administration views as strategically important for U.S. national security and long-term interests.

Johnson draws a line on military action while backing the strategic argument

The administration has argued that Greenland’s location and resources make it a critical geopolitical asset. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president believes the territory could otherwise be targeted by China or Russia, citing concerns about control of the Arctic region and its economic potential.

Mike Johnson just said invading Greenland is a "media narrative that's been created" and that it hasn't come up in any briefings.



Either someone's lying or Mike Johnson just found out they're briefing without him. https://t.co/lu5cqBBMAD pic.twitter.com/jMXbkPEOhP — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 13, 2026

While Johnson rejected the idea of military intervention, he did not dispute Greenland’s strategic value. He said the island is important to U.S. national security interests, including access to critical minerals that are essential to modern technology and defense systems.

Johnson added that it is up to the executive branch to clearly articulate its plans moving forward. He said the president’s position reflects a widely acknowledged reality that Greenland holds significance not only for the United States but for other global powers as well.

The push to acquire Greenland has also moved into Congress, where the debate has taken on sharper legal and political dimensions. As previously reported in a breakdown of a House Republican proposal that critics argue could give Trump a legal pathway to take Greenland, some lawmakers are already testing how far presidential authority could extend without direct military action.

That effort includes legislation from Rep. Randy Fine of Florida, who introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act. The bill would authorize the president to negotiate with Denmark to acquire Greenland as a U.S. territory, with the long-term goal of making it the 51st state.

Fine has described Greenland as a vital national security asset, arguing that control of the island would strengthen U.S. influence over Arctic shipping lanes and defense infrastructure. His legislation authorizes the president to take necessary steps to negotiate with the Danish government to annex or otherwise acquire the territory.

Despite interest in Washington, Greenland’s political leaders have rejected the idea of a U.S. takeover. They have stated that Greenland’s future must be decided by its own people.

With Johnson ruling out military action for now, the focus has shifted to diplomacy. Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet with officials from Greenland and Denmark in Washington, a discussion expected to shape the next steps in the administration’s approach.

