A House Republican lawmaker just gave Trump a legal path to take Greenland, and critics say it crosses a terrifying line

A Republican House lawmaker has introduced legislation that would formally authorize President Donald Trump to acquire or annex Greenland from Denmark, potentially paving the way for the autonomous island to become the 51st state. As reported by Yahoo News, the bill represents a concrete legislative step rather than rhetorical speculation, arriving as Trump’s second term has already been marked by escalating institutional pressure and controversial exercises of executive power.

Representative Randy Fine of Florida introduced the measure, titled the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act. While the bill faces uncertain prospects in the House, it would authorize the president to take necessary actions to secure the territory and require a report to Congress detailing legal changes needed for statehood, following a pattern of aggressive governance that has also surfaced in Trump’s probe targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized Greenland’s strategic value since his first term, with those comments intensifying after his return to the White House last year. The renewed focus comes amid heightened global tensions following a recent U.S. military operation involving Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The proposal has reignited fears over sovereignty and alliance strain

Trump said that the United States needs to control Greenland despite its status as an autonomous territory within Denmark, a NATO ally. He argued that American action is necessary to prevent rival powers from gaining influence over the island, stating that the U.S. would secure Greenland “one way or another.”

Huge News! Today, I am proud to introduce the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, a bill that allows the President to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union.



Let me be clear, our adversaries are trying to establish a foothold in the Arctic, and we can’t… pic.twitter.com/h28sXU7LAU — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) January 12, 2026

Fine has framed the proposal as a national security imperative, citing Greenland’s role in Arctic shipping lanes and broader defense considerations. He said the United States cannot leave control of the region to governments that seek to undermine American security interests, a rhetoric that has drawn comparisons to other confrontational standoffs in Washington, including the Clintons’ refusal to comply with a congressional Epstein-related testimony request.

The proposal has drawn swift criticism from Democrats, Denmark, and other European and NATO allies, who view annexation as a threat to Greenland’s sovereignty. The United States already maintains a military presence on the island, including the Pituffik Space Force Base.

Denmark’s ambassador to the United States, Jesper Moller Sorensen, met with Fine and reaffirmed that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. He pointed to existing agreements dating back to 1951 that already allow the U.S. to expand its military presence on the island if necessary.

Sorensen said Denmark and Greenland are open to strengthening security cooperation with the United States within NATO. He emphasized that collaboration within the existing alliance framework remains their preferred path forward.

