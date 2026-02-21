Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs, but shoppers may be stuck waiting for prices to fall

The Supreme Court struck down many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Friday, handing down a decision that initially appeared to clear the way for lower prices on imported goods. As reported by The New York Times, the ruling invalidated significant portions of the administration’s trade measures.

Consumers may have hoped the decision would quickly translate into savings at the register. However, Trump responded the same day by signing new, across-the-board 10 percent tariffs on U.S. trading partners, signaling his intent to maintain broad elements of his trade policy despite the court’s intervention.

Economists say that even without the original tariffs in place, price relief is far from guaranteed. Businesses that previously raised prices to offset higher import taxes are unlikely to reduce them immediately, particularly with tariff policy still in flux and the possibility of new trade measures remaining on the table.

Businesses face uncertainty despite the court ruling

Analysts caution that the economic boost from lower tariffs could be muted by prolonged uncertainty. Michael Pearce, an economist cited in the report, said that any short-term benefit from the court’s decision would likely be offset by expectations that the administration could rebuild tariff structures through other, more durable means. Other policy news in Washington, including Meta political spend details, has kept attention on how corporate and government decisions can quickly reshape costs and incentives.

The Supreme Court ruled against most of the "emergency" tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in a 6-3 decision on Friday. https://t.co/Et3P0vDwpm — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 21, 2026

For companies that have already absorbed higher costs, the damage may already be done. Arin Schultz, chief growth officer at Naturepedic, an organic mattress and furniture manufacturer, said tariffs have disrupted his business operations. Although the company manufactures mattresses in the United States, it relies on imported furniture and raw materials, including textiles from India and Pakistan. After attempting to absorb as much of the added cost as possible, the company raised prices in November.

Schultz said he was surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision, having assumed the tariffs were permanent. Still, he does not view the ruling as an immediate turning point. Naturepedic has already imported materials at elevated costs, and those expenses cannot be undone. He indicated that price reductions would not even be considered until at least the summer, if at all, and only if tariff uncertainty subsides.

Last year, many businesses were able to delay passing higher costs on to consumers by stockpiling inventory before steeper tariffs took effect in August. That buffer has largely disappeared. As inventories shrink, companies have fewer options to shield shoppers from higher import duties, especially under the newly announced 10 percent tariffs.

Refunds for previously paid tariffs also remain uncertain. Even if businesses ultimately receive reimbursements from the federal government, there is no guarantee those funds would result in lower consumer prices. The same week also included DOJ Trump banner uproar as additional federal actions drew scrutiny. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts warned that any refunds should benefit Americans and small businesses that bore the financial burden of what she described as unlawful tariffs.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, new tariffs, ongoing uncertainty, and previously incurred costs suggest that consumers may not see immediate relief at checkout counters.

