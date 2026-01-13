Trump is set to meet Venezuelan opposition leader, Machado, this week, though his own comments complicate her future

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday, a development confirmed by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. The meeting comes amid heightened instability in Venezuela following the recent abduction of President Nicolas Maduro.

The meeting is notable given Trump’s recent public skepticism about Machado’s political viability. She has been largely excluded from key US discussions on Venezuela’s future and has not spoken directly with Trump since October, raising questions about her standing in Washington as his rhetoric continues to draw scrutiny, including recent remarks in which he suggested some citizens do not deserve their status.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump has publicly questioned Machado’s ability to lead, stating that it would be “very tough for her to be the leader” and claiming she lacks sufficient support and respect within Venezuela. Those remarks were made after Maduro’s abduction and have complicated expectations for the upcoming talks.

The meeting underscores tensions in Machado’s international standing

Venezuela’s political situation remains volatile following Maduro’s abduction, after which former vice president Delcy Rodriguez assumed the role of interim president. Her government faces threats of further military action if it does not comply with US demands. However, officials announced that dozens of political prisoners had been released, some detained after protests tied to the disputed 2024 election.

Machado has continued to pursue international support despite her reduced role in Washington. On Monday, she met with Pope Leo XIV, describing the encounter as a blessing and thanking him for his support while highlighting the plight of Venezuelans who remain detained or missing.

The Pope has expressed “deep concern” about the situation in Venezuela, emphasizing the need for the country to remain independent following recent US military action. He said the welfare of the Venezuelan people must take precedence, calling for an end to violence and a path toward justice and peace.

Machado’s profile rose further after she was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, an honor Trump had reportedly sought for himself. She dedicated the prize to Trump and publicly praised his actions against the Maduro government, although Nobel officials later clarified the rules after she made the suggestion.

