Trump orders Navy to ‘shoot and kill’ any boat laying mines in Strait of Hormuz, but something isn’t adding up

President Trump recently announced on Truth Social that he has ordered the United States Navy to “shoot and kill” any boat caught deploying mines within the Strait of Hormuz. This directive comes as the administration intensifies its mine-clearing operations in the waterway, which remains a critical point of tension in the ongoing conflict, The Hill reported.

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In his post, the president stated, “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation.” He also noted that the current mine-sweeping efforts are being ramped up to a tripled level to ensure the area is cleared. This comes at a time when the status of the strait remains uncertain, especially since the president extended a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely while maintaining the current blockade.

The logistical reality on the ground seems to be a bit more complicated than the administration’s messaging. While the president has claimed the strait is sealed up tight, recent reports suggest that clearing the mines could be a long-term headache. During a classified briefing for the House Armed Services Committee, a senior Defense Department official reportedly indicated that fully clearing the waterway could take as long as six months.

This timeline has reportedly caused frustration among members of both parties, largely because of the potential for prolonged economic impact

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for global energy, typically carrying about a fifth of the world’s oil and gas. With traffic significantly reduced since the war began in February, the global market is feeling the squeeze, and gas prices in the United States have climbed to an average of $4.02 per gallon, according to AAA.

The technical nature of the mining operation by Iranian forces has made the situation particularly difficult for U.S. military planners. Officials have noted that some of the 20 or more mines believed to be in the area are floated remotely using GPS technology, which complicates detection efforts. Other mines are reportedly laid by small boats. While the Pentagon has officially characterized reports of a six-month clearing timeline as inaccurate, the reality is that insurance companies, shipowners, and captains are likely to remain cautious about navigating a sea lane where the threat of hidden mines persists.

President Trump said Thursday he has ordered the U.S. military to “shoot and kill” small Iranian boats that deploy mines to choke traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. https://t.co/Ao5FEijtv9 — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 23, 2026

The political stakes are equally high as the country looks toward the midterm elections. The war has proven unpopular in recent polling, and the economic fallout, specifically the rising cost of fuel, is a major point of concern for voters.

While the president has vacillated on his projections for gas prices, suggesting at different times that they could stay high or drop significantly before the election, the reality remains that the situation in the strait is a major factor in that economic equation. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested that it could be late September before the country sees $3 gas again.

The back-and-forth between Washington and Tehran has been constant. U.S. Central Command recently posted on X that U.S. forces directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the blockade against Iran. Meanwhile, the president has described the situation in Iran as chaotic, claiming that the country is struggling to identify its leadership between competing factions. He stated, “We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!”

Despite the president’s claim that the strait is under total control, shipping traffic has been inconsistent. Some commercial vessels managed to transit the area during the recent ceasefire, but activity stalled again this past weekend after Iranian forces opened fire on tanker ships and declared the waterway closed. The White House has indicated there is no set deadline for Iran to provide a new peace proposal, keeping the situation in a state of flux.

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