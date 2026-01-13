Trump trashes London’s mayor as ‘disgusting,’ then Sadiq Khan fires back with one cutting word

President Donald Trump has once again criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him “horrible” and “disgusting” during a recent interview focused on immigration in Europe. The comments mark the latest escalation in a long-running public feud between the two officials and follow a pattern of confrontational rhetoric Trump has used in recent weeks, including controversy surrounding his foreign policy positions.

According to UNILAD, during the interview, Trump targeted Khan’s leadership directly, describing him as an “incompetent mayor” and accusing London authorities of allowing unchecked and unvetted immigration. He claimed the city has become “a different place” under Khan and said he hates to see what he views as happening to one of the world’s great cities. The remarks come as Trump has also faced criticism over other international stances, such as his disputed comments related to Greenland and NATO alliances.

Khan responded shortly after during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, following the release of new crime data for London. The figures showed 97 homicides recorded in 2025, down from 153 in 2019, providing context for Khan’s defense of his record.

The war of words continues despite political backing

When asked whether he felt adequately defended by Downing Street and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Khan described the ongoing exchanges with Trump as childish. He said the situation sometimes makes him feel like he is “nine years old again” dealing with playground-style insults.

London’s homicide rate is at a record low as Mayor Sadiq Khan says it disproves Trump’s ‘dystopian’ claimshttps://t.co/mBoFHzYbvJ pic.twitter.com/xNgsN3EiPw — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) January 12, 2026

Khan emphasized that he has the full support of both the government and Londoners, noting backing from the prime minister, the foreign secretary, and the wider government. He said that support has been made clear in response to Trump’s remarks. Khan concluded his interview by calling London the greatest city in the world and suggesting Trump’s criticism stems from jealousy.

A No. 10 spokesperson also rejected Trump’s comments, calling them wrong and praising Khan’s record as mayor. The spokesperson pointed to policies such as free school meals for primary school children, improvements in air quality, and the construction of a record number of council houses.

A separate spokesperson for Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister is proud of Khan’s record and proud to call him a colleague and friend. The show of unity mirrors recent responses from U.S. officials addressing unrest abroad after deadly crackdowns in Iran, where the administration has faced scrutiny over its next steps.

