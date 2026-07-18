A stranger films two moms cornering a man at a public table, and one line she yells at him afterward stops the whole crowd cold

A viral video capturing two mothers confronting a man over his phone use in a public seating area has sparked a debate about modern etiquette and personal space. As detailed by Bored Panda, the clip has drawn more than 15.4 million views and shows a man identified as Ryan Hamilton leaving a public table after two women decided his presence was inappropriate around their children.

Recommended Videos

The video was posted by Tori Wigington, who uses the Instagram handle @heyitstwig. According to Wigington, Hamilton had already been sitting at the table for close to an hour, calmly working and taking calls, and the two women arrived afterward and chose to sit directly beside him even though other tables were open nearby.

One of the women approached Hamilton and told him he was being rude, arguing that talking on the phone around their children was discourteous and that public spaces should still carry certain standards of behavior. Hamilton, a working father, chose to avoid a scene, telling the person on the other end of his call that he needed to go before packing up his belongings.

Wigington says she stepped in after watching Hamilton mind his own business the whole time

Wigington, who was sitting nearby, felt compelled to intervene. She told the women, “The entitlement is literally insane,” and said Hamilton had been minding his own business the entire time she had been seated near him. She noted there were open tables inside, on the other side of the building, and along the sidewalk.

Disputes over who gets to occupy a shared public space have become a recurring theme online, including a Pennsylvania park seating dispute that escalated after two families disagreed over where to sit. In a follow-up video, Wigington said she directed profanity at one of the women in front of her six-year-old child and added that she did not regret the exchange.

Hamilton later identified himself in the comment section of the viral post. He said he “honestly didn’t think it was real at first,” explaining that the women had already been sitting nearby for several minutes before he realized the situation was escalating. He added that he was not trying to cause a scene and was simply outside trying to get his work done.

Research from the Pew Research Center suggests that while most Americans agree fully public venues are acceptable places to use a cellphone, there is significant disagreement about when that usage crosses a line. Seventy-seven percent of adults think it is generally okay to use a phone while walking down the street, while only 38% feel the same about using one in a restaurant.

Data also shows that 89% of cellphone owners used their devices during their most recent social outing, often to share photos or coordinate plans rather than to withdraw from the people around them. Adults between the ages of eighteen and 29 tend to be more permissive of phone use in public, frequently relying on their devices for navigation or communication while out.

Online reaction to the video has largely sided with Hamilton, with many viewers saying he did not need to leave. One commenter wrote, “There’s literally no way I would have moved,” adding that Hamilton had been rewarded with an unfair outcome for being polite.

Similar confrontations over shared public equipment have also drawn attention online, including a gym machine confrontation after a woman said a man kept approaching her mid-workout. Another commenter on Hamilton’s video wrote, “Then sit ELSEWHERE!!” pointing out that empty tables had been available before the women sat down next to him.

No further updates on the incident, including any response from the two women involved, have been reported since the video began circulating.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy