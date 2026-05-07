“Do not wash it”: Reddit user issues urgent warning after woman finds strange garment in her roommate’s laundry

It’s always a bit of a gamble when you start helping out with chores, but one woman’s attempt to be a good roommate led to an internet-wide mystery. She recently shared a photo on Reddit of an unusual white turtleneck blouse she found while doing laundry for her temporary roommate, as detailed by the Daily Dot. The garment featured a distinct Japanese kimono-style wrap design with a long piece of fabric hanging from the lower waist.

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The roommate had moved in for a summer exchange program and had previously deep-cleaned the entire house upon arrival. Wanting to return the favor, the woman decided to tackle the laundry for both of them. Since she didn’t have her roommate’s phone number and the person was already out for the day, she turned to Reddit to figure out exactly what the mysterious piece of clothing was.

She made clear she wasn’t trying to judge anyone’s fashion sense, but the internet had plenty to say about the discovery. The post spread quickly across the platform, drawing thousands of responses from users who were both amused and alarmed.

Reddit solved this one faster than most people expected

Redditors identified the item almost immediately. The consensus was that it is a fencing jacket, typically worn alongside a mask and pants for protection during the sport. One user explained the function of the extra fabric: “It keeps the jacket from riding up and protects the person from getting stabbed.” Another commenter was clearly concerned about the cleaning process and wrote in all-caps, “DO NOT WASH IT! It’s a fencing jacket.”

The mystery took a pop-culture turn when anime fans chimed in, pointing out the garment’s resemblance to the outfit worn by Yuta Okkotsu from the series Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans were quick to share comparisons, with one person noting, “I thought she was doing a Yuta cosplay,” and another joking, “Oh, you live with Yuta.” Amid the anime discussion, a Walmart shopper’s viral pricing discovery was drawing similar crowd-sourced attention elsewhere on the internet.

While the identification of the jacket was the main event, the post sparked a broader debate about roommate etiquette. Many users were surprised the two were doing each other’s laundry at all. One commenter wrote, “Wow, you guys trust each other enough to do each other’s laundry?” Others noted the irony: “But not close enough for your roomie to admit to being a fencer.”

Some were baffled by the arrangement itself. “I feel like laundry isn’t a chore you divide with a roommate,” one user said, while another added, “Your roomie is a trusting soul. No way I’d let anybody else launder my awkward turtleneck blouse.” The original poster never confirmed whether the jacket made it through a wash cycle, though the post is another example of an everyday gesture going unexpectedly viral, much like a couple’s PlayStation wedding invite that similarly caught the internet off guard.

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