Could This Surprise Lineup Change the Game for the Blue Jackets at Panthers?

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Florida Panthers in a key matchup as both teams navigate injuries and lineup adjustments. Here’s a look at how they’ll likely take the ice.

Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Columbus is looking to bounce back, and their top line will feature Dmitri Voronkov, Adam Fantilli, and Kirill Marchenko. This group has shown flashes of offensive potential and will need to generate chances against a strong Panthers defense.

Veteran James van Riemsdyk joins Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson on the second line, bringing experience and playmaking ability. The third line features Zach Aston-Reese, Justin Danforth, and Mathieu Olivier, while the fourth line sees Joseph LaBate, Sean Kuraly, and Yegor Chinakhov, who returns from an upper-body injury.

On defense, Zach Werenski and Dante Fabbro will handle top-pair duties, while Denton Mateychuk and Ivan Provorov round out the second pairing. Jake Christiansen and Damon Severson add depth to the blue line.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start in goal, with Daniil Tarasov as his backup. Injuries continue to impact the Blue Jackets, with Cole Sillinger, Erik Gudbranson, and Sean Monahan all sidelined.

Panthers Projected Lineup

Florida will lean on its top line of Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Reinhart, a trio that has been one of the league’s most consistent scoring threats.

The second line features Mackie Samoskevich, Sam Bennett, and Evan Rodrigues, while the third unit is expected to include Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, and Jesper Boqvist. The fourth line will be A.J. Greer, Tomas Nosek, and Jonah Gadjovich, providing physicality and depth.

Defensively, Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad will anchor the blue line. Niko Mikkola pairs with Seth Jones, while Nate Schmidt and Dmitry Kulikov round out the defense.

Sergei Bobrovsky is set to start in net, with Vitek Vanecek serving as his backup following a trade from San Jose. Uvis Balinskis will be a healthy scratch, and the Panthers will be without Matthew Tkachuk, who remains out with a lower-body injury.

Chinakhov’s return adds a boost to Columbus, though he’ll start on the fourth line as he works his way back into game shape. The Panthers have made a goaltending adjustment, sending Chris Driedger to the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers after acquiring Vanecek.

Both teams will need to adjust with key players missing, but the matchup still promises an intense night as Columbus looks to break through Florida’s defensive structure.

