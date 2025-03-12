Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Achieves ‘Closure’ with Historic Contract Extension

After a successful 2023 season that ended with a World Series championship, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has agreed to a new four-year contract worth $32.4 million. This deal will keep him with the team through 2029. The announcement comes after Roberts faced questions about his future last October during a tense postseason.

Roberts felt a lot of stress during the National League Division Series when the Dodgers were trailing two games to one against the San Diego Padres. With starting pitchers ready to play and important players like Freddie Freeman out due to injuries, there were concerns that the Dodgers might be eliminated early from the playoffs once again.

Despite these challenges, the Dodgers made a dramatic comeback. They won Games 4 and 5 convincingly, which helped them recover in the postseason. Eventually, the team went on to win their first World Series title since 1988, beating the New York Yankees in five games. During the playoffs, Roberts relied heavily on his bullpen, using it in four games and winning 10 of their final 13 matches.

Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

After winning the championship, Roberts shared his relief and excitement about the new contract. “I can’t talk so much about it, but I do think that there’s finally some closure,” Roberts said. “I’m excited. Obviously this is the place I want to be. I’m sure I’ll go into it more. Hopefully there’s an announcement coming soon; I’m waiting. But this is the place I’ve always wanted to be. I just love what we’re doing.” With this extension, Roberts becomes the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball based on his annual salary.

Roberts has been the Dodgers’ manager for nine seasons. During that time, he has led the team to four National League pennants, eight division titles, and nine postseason appearances, with a combined regular-season and postseason record of 907 wins. His leadership has had a major impact in Major League Baseball, where he holds the highest winning percentage of any manager outside the Negro Leagues.

As Roberts continues his time with the Dodgers, he joins a group of notable managers who have led a single team for more than ten years. This maintains the Dodgers’ tradition of stability, which is a key part of the team’s rich history.

Reflecting on the ups and downs of postseason success and pressure, Roberts said, “It’s interesting where you don’t win a series and you can feel calls for your job. But you win the World Series and now people are saying you’re going to Cooperstown.” His achievements will likely keep people talking about his legacy as he begins the next phase of his career with the Dodgers.

Sources: USA Today, ABC, MLB

