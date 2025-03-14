FIS Suspends Three More Norwegian Athletes Amid Ongoing Investigation

In a recent development in the world of competitive ski jumping, the International Ski Federation (FIS) has temporarily suspended three members of Norway’s Men’s Ski Jumping team. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into claims that equipment was tampered with during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, which took place in Trondheim in 2025.

The athletes involved, Robin Pedersen, Kristoffer Sundal, and Robert Johansson, have been notified by the FIS Ethics and Compliance Office that they are being investigated. As a result, they are immediately prohibited from competing in any FIS events or events organized by national ski associations.

This move by FIS comes after a similar announcement yesterday, where five other athletes were also temporarily suspended. In an effort to ensure the sport remains fair and transparent, FIS has taken several important steps. On March 11, FIS confiscated all the jumping suits used by the Norwegian teams during the championships in Trondheim. This included suits from the men’s and women’s Ski Jumping teams, as well as the Nordic Combined teams.

Photo by Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

After examining the equipment, no issues were found with the suits used by the Women’s Ski Jumping team or the Men’s and Women’s Nordic Combined teams. However, there were concerns about the suits used by the Men’s Ski Jumping team, which led to the temporary suspensions announced today.

FIS has issued a statement emphasizing the importance of handling the situation with care and confidentiality. “These are serious matters that absolutely do not allow for any speculation, not the least since confidentiality is one of the core principles to ensure a fair investigation by the FIS Independent Ethics and Compliance Office,” FIS stated. The organization is dedicated to safeguarding the privacy of everyone involved in the investigation.

Additionally, FIS has asked the media to respect the privacy of the athletes and their families during the legal process. Once the investigation is complete, the FIS Ethics Committee will evaluate whether any FIS rules regarding competition manipulation were broken and will address any violations accordingly.

For anyone who wants to report suspected violations of FIS governance or ethics rules, the federation has established the FIS Integrity Line. This platform allows individuals to submit reports anonymously. The investigation is expected to follow FIS’s strict standards for ethical behavior in sports, highlighting the organization’s commitment to maintaining integrity in ski jumping.

