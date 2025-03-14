Former Cowboys Players Get Explicit in Social Media Feud

DeMarcus Lawrence, who spent 11 seasons as a key player for the Dallas Cowboys, has officially joined the Seattle Seahawks, marking a major change in his career. His move has already caused some tension, especially with his former teammate Micah Parsons, after Lawrence openly shared his doubts about the Cowboys’ chances of winning a Super Bowl.

In his first public statement since signing with the Seahawks, Lawrence said, “Dallas is my home. Made my home there, family lives there, I’m forever gonna be there. But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there, so we’re here.” This honest opinion has raised questions about the Cowboys’ future, especially since the team hasn’t made it to an NFC Championship Game since their last Super Bowl appearance in the 1995 season.

Parsons didn’t hold back in responding to Lawrence’s comments, calling them “rejection and envy” and even describing them as “some clown s–t!” on social media.

This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown shit! 🤡 https://t.co/pTLAuuW2YH — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 14, 2025

Lawrence fired back at Parsons directly, saying, “Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈”

These exchanges show a clear rift between the former teammates, emphasizing the importance of Lawrence’s move to Seattle. Lawrence was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2013 and later became the highest-paid defensive player in the team’s history after signing a big contract in 2019. Despite early success—earning four Pro Bowl selections and recording double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons—his performance dropped significantly after signing that contract, with his sack numbers never exceeding 6.5 in a single season afterward.

Last season, Lawrence struggled with injuries, playing only four games due to a sprained foot. This was part of a pattern of injuries that kept him out for large portions of two out of the last four seasons. Still, his past achievements and leadership qualities made him a valuable player, and there are high hopes for what he can bring to the Seahawks.

Lawrence’s new contract with Seattle is reportedly worth up to $42 million over three years. Meanwhile, Parsons, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, could soon be in line for a massive extension, potentially making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, following Myles Garrett’s recent record-breaking deal.

Lawrence’s comments about the Cowboys reveal a deep frustration with the team’s inability to compete for a championship. Despite making it to the divisional round of the playoffs multiple times in recent years, the Cowboys have consistently fallen short of advancing further. This lack of playoff success seems to have played a big role in Lawrence’s decision to leave.

Losing a veteran player like Lawrence could have a significant impact on the Cowboys’ defense, while the Seahawks are likely to gain from his experience and skills as they look to improve their roster after some challenging seasons.

As the NFL offseason continues, many will be watching to see how both teams adjust to these changes and what it means for Lawrence’s career and the Cowboys’ performance in the seasons to come.

