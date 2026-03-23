Michigan pitcher was just trying to cover first base during a routine grounder, but a violent collision with the runner sparked a bench-clearing brawl

A routine ground ball quickly escalated into a bench-clearing brawl during a college baseball game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Toledo Rockets. According to Fox News, the dramatic incident saw both benches empty onto the field, injecting some serious football-level intensity into the diamond.

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The action kicked off in the top of the seventh inning when Toledo Rockets outfielder Luke Walton hit a dribbler right back to Central Michigan pitcher Max Hammond. Walton, clearly trying to beat out a tag or at least reach first base before the throw, blazed down the line. Hammond, coming off the mound to cover, met Walton near the bag. What seemed like a standard play took an unexpected turn when Hammond shoved Walton.

Now, you don’t often see a pitcher pushing a runner, and Walton definitely took exception to it. Even though the tag was made, Walton immediately got back to his feet and confronted Hammond face-to-face. Things got heated fast, and it wasn’t long before both teams’ benches cleared, spilling onto the field in a chaotic scene. Players from both sides had to be physically restrained as the situation threatened to boil over.

One little push, and suddenly both benches were out there

Once the dust settled, the umpires made their decision. Both Hammond and Walton were ejected from the game for their roles in the altercation, an incident that serves as a reminder of how a single mistake can affect the game. Interestingly, neither coach addressed the situation after the game, keeping their comments focused on the play on the field.

Pitcher knocks the runner to the ground and benches clear. Both the pitcher and runner were ejected pic.twitter.com/2EZlr3NPkY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 22, 2026

Despite the fireworks, Central Michigan kept their focus, eventually securing a tight 6-5 victory in the 11th inning. Harrison Bowman was the hero for the Chippewas, delivering a clutch RBI single to walk off the game. Bowman had a fantastic outing, going 3-for-5 with a double. This win contributed to a successful weekend for Central Michigan. They clinched their first Mid-American Conference series win against the Rockets, following the brawl-filled game with an 18-7 victory.

These wins pushed the Chippewas’ overall record to 9-11 for the year, and they now stand at 3-6 in conference play. On the other side, Toledo fell to a 10-11 overall record and a 6-3 mark against conference opponents. Looking ahead, Central Michigan won’t have much time to celebrate their series win. They’re back on the field shortly for a single game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Toledo also has a busy schedule, hitting the road to take on the Butler Bulldogs in their next matchup.

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